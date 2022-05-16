Five teams remain in the battle for the 2022 NBA title, and a few have already punched their tickets into the conference finals. The Miami Heat ousted the Philadelphia 76ers and reached the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night with a Game 6 win. The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies Friday for their spot in the WCF. Early on Sunday, the Boston Celtics dominated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 while the Dallas Mavericks clinched the final spot in the conference finals in the nightcap.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, May 12

Game 6: Heat 99, 76ers 90

Game 6: Mavericks 113, Suns 86



Friday, May 13

Game 6: Celtics 108, Bucks 95

Game 6: Warriors 110, Grizzlies 96



Saturday, May 14

No games scheduled



Sunday, May 15

Game 7: Celtics 109, Bucks 81

Game 7: Mavericks 123, Suns 90

Monday, May 16

No games scheduled