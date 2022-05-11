Eight teams remain in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but the Conference Finalists will be set in the coming days. The Warriors, Suns and Heat are all one win away from reaching the Conference Finals, and Golden State can punch its ticket on Wednesday night in Game 5 against the Grizzlies. The Suns and Heat, meanwhile, took 3-2 series leads over the Mavericks and 76ers on Tuesday night with convincing home wins. Philadelphia and Dallas will try to stay alive and force some Game 7s on Thursday.

The other game on Wednesday's schedule is a pivotal Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The teams have traded wins so far in the series, which is tied 2-2. Game 5 is in Boston.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, May 11

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 12

Game 6: Heat at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Suns at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, May 13

Game 6: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPN)



Saturday, May 14

No games scheduled



Sunday, May 15

Game 7*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Monday, May 16

Game 7*: Warriors at Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)