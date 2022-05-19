The conference finals are underway in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks tipped off Wednesday night in San Francisco, with Stephen Curry and Co. taking a 1-0 lead after a dominant win. In the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami Heat took Game 1 over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, as Jimmy Butler score 41 points in the win and the Celtics crumbled in the third quarter.

The 2022 NBA Finals will not have either of the participants from last year. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks were ousted by the Celtics in Game 7. Hours later, the Mavs crushed the Suns in Phoenix to eliminate the reining Western Conference champions. The Warriors and Heat, meanwhile, took care of their second-round competition (the Grizzlies and 76ers, respectively) in six games.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, May 18

Game 1: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87

Thursday, May 19

Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Friday, May 20

Game 2: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, May 22

Game 3: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)