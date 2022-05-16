The conference finals are set in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Four teams remain in the fight for the Larry O'Brien trophy. It's Heat vs. Celtics in the Eastern Conference and Warriors vs. Mavericks in the Western Conference. Miami and Boston get their series started Tuesday, before Golden State hosts Dallas in Game 1 on Wednesday. There is no playoff action on Monday night.

The 2022 NBA Finals will not have either of the participants from last year. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks were ousted by the Celtics in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. Hours later, the Mavs crushed the Suns in Phoenix to eliminate the reining Western Conference champions. The Warriors and Heat, meanwhile, took care of their second-round competition (the Grizzlies and 76ers, respectively) in six games.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, May 16

No games scheduled

Tuesday, May 17

Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fuboTV)

Wednesday, May 18

Game 1: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, May 19

Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fuboTV)

Friday, May 20

Game 2: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fuboTV)

Sunday, May 22

Game 3: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)