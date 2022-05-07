The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing as the second round continues Saturday. Bucks vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Grizzlies are back in action, as the teams will play their Game 3s after three days of rest. Both series are tied, 1-1, and Milwaukee and Golden State will be at home on Saturday. The 76ers and Mavericks struck back at home in their respective series on Friday night.

Philadelphia got Joel Embiid back and shot better en route to a Game 3 win against the Heat. The Mavericks, meanwhile, got a combined 54 points from Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson to get their first win of the series against the Phoenix Suns.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, May 7

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Grizzlies at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Suns at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, May 9

Game 4: Bucks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, May 10

Game 5*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (TNT)

Game 5*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TNT)



Wednesday, May 11

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Game 5: Warriors at Grizzlies, TBD (TNT)



Thursday, May 12

Game 6*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (ESPN)