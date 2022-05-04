The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing as the second round continues Wednesday night. The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are hoping to even their respective series against the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns in a pair of Game 2s. The NBA's other two series are both tied, 1-1, heading to Game 3. The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies both won at home on Tuesday night to even things up against the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

There are plenty of intriguing questions in the second round: Can the Bucks take down the NBA's hottest team without Khris Middleton? How much will Joel Embiid be limited by face and thumb injuries? Can Luka Doncic or Ja Morant lead their respective teams to a Western Conference upset? They'll all be answered over the next week-plus.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2: 76ers at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Mavericks at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 5

(No games scheduled)



Friday, May 6

Game 3: Heat at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 7

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Grizzlies at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Suns at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. (TNT)