The Los Angeles Clippers ended the regular season strong, winning their final five contests to finish eighth in the Western Conference. They squandered their chance to earn the seventh seed in the 2022 NBA playoffs, however, as they suffered a 109-104 loss to Minnesota in a play-in game. Los Angeles (42-40) still can qualify for the postseason as the No. 8 seed when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) in the 2022 NBA play-in tournament on Friday. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Phoenix in the first round of the NBA playoffs 2022. New Orleans kept its hopes alive by defeating San Antonio 113-103 in the matchup between the ninth- and 10th-place teams. Luke Kennard (hamstring) is questionable for Los Angeles.

Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 215.5.

Clippers vs. Pelicans spread: Los Angeles -4

Clippers vs. Pelicans over-under: 215.5 points

Clippers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -180, New Orleans +155

LAC: The Clippers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against teams with a losing record

NO: The Pelicans are 38-17 ATS in their last 55 meetings with the Clippers



Why the Clippers can cover

Paul George came up with a big effort for Los Angeles in its loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. The 31-year-old shooting guard scored a game-high 34 points as he went 6-for-12 from beyond the arc, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and made three steals. George averaged 24.3 points in 31 games during the regular season, the second-highest total of his career (28 in 2018-19 with Oklahoma City).

Reggie Jackson recorded 17 points against the Timberwolves and Norman Powell came off the bench to notch 16, with both making a trio of 3-pointers. The 28-year-old Powell is second on the Clippers with an average of 19 points. Los Angeles lost its first three meetings with New Orleans this season before posting a 199-100 victory on April 3 as Marcus Morris Jr. led seven Clippers in double figures with a game-high 22 points.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans lost its final two regular-season contests before defeating the Spurs on Wednesday. CJ McCollum got off to a fast start for the Pelicans, hitting 10 of his first 12 shots and scoring 27 of his game-high 32 points in the first half. It marked the third time in 15 contests the 30-year-old shooting guard, who was acquired from Portland in February and is averaging 22.1 points this season, has reached the 30-point mark.

Jonas Valanciunas also came up with a big performance against San Antonio as he recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds for his 51st double-double of 2021-22. The 29-year-old Lithuanian center posted three of the double-doubles versus Los Angeles and set a career high with 39 points in New Orleans' 123-104 road victory against the Clippers on Nov. 29. Valanciunas also led the Pelicans in their 94-81 home triumph over Los Angeles 10 days earlier with 26 points while Brandon Ingram, who scored 27 in Wednesday's win, had a team-high 24 in a 113-89 victory versus the Clippers on Jan. 13.

How to make Clippers vs. Pelicans picks

