Minnesota has only made the playoffs once since 2005, but it has a chance to clinch a berth when it faces the Clippers in the 2022 NBA playoffs play-in tournament on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves posted a winning record for the second time in 17 seasons, while the Clippers are trying to build on last season's trip to the Western Conference finals. Los Angeles won three of the four meetings between these teams in the regular season, but the Timberwolves won the most recent matchup. Tuesday's winner will face second-seeded Memphis in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs next week.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is listed as a three-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at 230.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 85-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Timberwolves, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -3

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230.5 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Los Angeles +130, Minnesota -150

LAC: Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

MIN: Over is 5-0 in Timberwolves' last five Tuesday games

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Clippers are going to miss having Kawhi Leonard (knee) on Tuesday night. Paul George is finally healthy again, but he does not have his running mate on the court with him. Meanwhile, Minnesota has several offensive weapons, including star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds this season.

Towns is joined by Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, the latter of which was taken off the injury report on Monday. Los Angeles has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games as an underdog. The Clippers are going to have trouble dealing with the crowd and Minnesota's youth on Tuesday night.

Why the Clippers can cover

George is elite on both ends of the floor. He makes great use of his hands and footwork to get to his spots offensively and make things hard on opposing players. The seven-time All-Star logs 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also a threat from the outside, knocking down 5-plus 3-pointers in three of his last five games. In his last contest, George produced 23 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Guard Reggie Jackson looks confident orchestrating the offense. Jackson has good court vision and plays with anticipation. The Boston College product is also a fearless finisher with a reliable jumper. Jackson averages 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. On March 31, Jackson dropped 34 points, seven assists and went 6-for-9 from three.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 218 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.