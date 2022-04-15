The Atlanta Hawks face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a win-or-go-home matchup on Friday. Atlanta knocked off the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday to open the NBA's play-in tournament, while Cleveland fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Hawks are 43-39 overall and 16-25 on the road this season. The Cavaliers are 44-38 overall and 25-16 at home. Jarrett Allen (finger) is listed as questionable for Cleveland, with John Collins (finger/foot) and Lou Williams (back) ruled out for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is questionable for the Hawks.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks -2

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over-under: 223 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Hawks -135, Cavaliers +115

ATL: The Hawks are 14-27 against the spread in road games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 22-17-2 against the spread in home games



Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are dynamic on offense, and that was evident in a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday. Atlanta scored 132 points in a blowout, and the Hawks generated 31 assists with a blistering 62.9 percent true shooting mark. That was not out of the norm for the Hawks, as Atlanta finished No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency (115.4 points per 100 possessions) during the regular season. The Hawks are led by one of the best players in the NBA in Trae Young, who led the league in total points and total assists this season. Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game, with the talented point guard also shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range.

In addition to explosive scoring potential, Atlanta leads the league in ball security, committing only 11.9 turnovers per game. The Hawks are also in the top four of the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.08) and free throw accuracy (81.2 percent), with the No. 2 mark in 3-point accuracy (37.4 percent). Atlanta is above-average in free throw creation and field goal percentage, and Cleveland ranks in the bottom 10 of the NBA in blocks and steals on defense.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is excellent on defense, and this is also a friendly matchup for the Cavaliers on offense. The Cavs rank in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up fewer than 1.09 points per possession. Cleveland is in the top five of the league in 2-point defense and second-chance points allowed, with the No. 2 mark in free throw attempts allowed (19.4 per game). The Cavaliers are also above-average in field goal percentage allowed, assists allowed and points allowed in the paint.

On the other end, the Cavaliers land above the NBA average in points in the paint, free throw attempts, offensive rebound rate, assists, assist percentage and field goal percentage. Atlanta ranks in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, yielding 113.7 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks are No. 25 in the league in 3-point defense and and No. 27 in the league in turnover creation, with the Cavs set to lean on Darius Garland, who is averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game this season.

How to make Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks

