The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to face the Atlanta Hawks in a must-win matchup for both teams on Wednesday evening. The Hornets and Hawks tied at 43-39 in the regular season and earned the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds in the Eastern Conference. As such, the teams square off in the NBA play-in tournament, with the loser ending the season without a playoff berth and the winner staying alive for another win-or-home clash on Friday. Gordon Hayward (foot) is out for the Hornets, with John Collins (finger/foot) and Lou Williams (back) ruled out for the Hawks.

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -5.5

Hornets vs. Hawks over-under: 235.5 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -220, Hornets +180

CHA: The Hornets are 23-17-1 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 23-18 against the spread in home games

Why the Hornets can cover



Charlotte's offense is dynamic and Atlanta's defense is porous. The Hornets are in the top eight of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession, and Charlotte is an elite passing team. Charlotte leads the league in assists (28.1 per game), with top-three marks in assist percentage (65.6 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.12). The Hornets are in the top three in both fast break points (16.3 per game) and points in the paint (51.4 per game), with tremendous 3-point shooting. Charlotte is making 36.5 percent of 3-point attempts, and the Hornets average 13.9 3-pointers per game.

Three players average at least 19 points per game for the Hornets, and the Hawks rank in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive efficiency. Atlanta gives up 113.7 points per 100 possessions, and the Hawks are No. 25 or worse in 3-point defense and turnover creation. On the other side, the Hornets fuel their offense with havoc creation on defense, as Charlotte ranks in the top five in turnovers created (15.0 per game) and steals (8.6 per game).

Why the Hawks can cover

In addition to offensive strengths of their own, the Hawks project well in key defensive areas and the Hornets are scuffling on defense. Atlanta is in the top five of the NBA in free throw prevention, yielding only 19.9 attempts per game, and the Hawks are above-average in defensive rebound rate (73.1 percent) and second-chance points allowed. Offensively, the Hawks are No. 2 in the NBA, scoring more than 1.15 points per possession and leading the league in turnovers with only 11.9 per game.

Atlanta is in the top seven in field goal accuracy, 3-point accuracy, and free throw accuracy, with the Hawks also generating more than two assists for every turnover. The Hawks are keyed by a dynamic guard in Trae Young, and Charlotte has glaring defensive weaknesses. Charlotte ranks in the bottom 10 of the NBA in points allowed per possession and fast break points allowed, and the Hornets land in the bottom five in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed.

