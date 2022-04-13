The New Orleans Pelicans will try to overcome the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference play-in tournament on Wednesday night. The Pelicans won two more games than the Spurs in the regular season, but they lost three out of the four head-to-head meetings. New Orleans enters Wednesday's matchup having won five of its last eight games, while San Antonio is 3-3 in its last six outings. The winner of this contest will face the Clippers in an elimination game on Friday night.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Spurs vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 224.5.

Spurs vs. Pelicans spread: New Orleans -5.5

Spurs vs. Pelicans over-under: 224.5 points

Spurs vs. Pelicans money line: San Antonio +180, New Orleans -220

NO: The Pelicans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up loss

SA: The Spurs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS win



Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest. Ingram is an agile, instinctive, and impressive scorer. The Duke product can score at all three levels and can win one-on-one matchups consistently. He also has the court vision to set his teammates up. Ingram averages 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He logged 25-plus points in five of his last eight games. On April 1, Ingram produced 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Devonte' Graham is a solid contributor off the bench. Graham is a good passer, can create his own shot, and helps on the defensive end with his fair share of steals. He averages 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. On March 24, the Kansas product notched 30 points, four assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio was 16 games below the .500 mark one month ago, but it won seven of eight games from March 20 to April 5 to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. The Spurs are comfortable playing away from home, as they turned in a better road record (18-23) than home record (16-25) this season. They went 24-16-1 against the spread in their 41 road games.

New Orleans is banged up heading into this contest, as leading scorer Brandon Ingram missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Big man Jonas Valanciunas is dealing with a sore ankle, giving San Antonio a clear advantage. The Spurs have also dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Pelicans.

How to make Spurs vs. Pelicans picks

