The second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is underway. Eight teams are left in the fight for the Larry O'Brien trophy, and second-round action got underway Sunday. The Bucks, Warriors, Heat and Suns all took 1-0 series leads, while the Celtics, Grizzlies, 76ers and Mavericks will try to bounce back in Game 2s either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

There are plenty of intriguing questions in the second round: Can the Bucks take down the NBA's hottest team without Khris Middleton? How much will Joel Embiid be limited by face and thumb injuries? Can Luka Doncic or Ja Morant lead their respective teams to a Western Conference upset? They'll all be answered over the next week-plus.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, May 3

Game 2: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2: 76ers at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Mavericks at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 5

(No games scheduled)



Friday, May 6

Game 3: Heat at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 7

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Grizzlies at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Suns at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. (TNT)