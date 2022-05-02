The second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is underway. Eight teams remain in the fight for the Larry O'Brien trophy, and second-round action kicked off Sunday with the Bucks and Warriors downing the Celtics and Grizzlies, respectively, on the road. The other two series kick off Monday night as the 76ers head to Miami to face the Heat, and the Phoenix Suns welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

There are plenty of intriguing questions in the second round: Can the Bucks take down the NBA's hottest team without Khris Middleton? How much will Joel Embiid be limited by face and thumb injuries? Can Luka Doncic or Ja Morant lead their respective teams to a Western Conference upset? They'll all be answered over the next week-plus.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, May 2

Game 1: 76ers at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: Mavericks at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Tuesday, May 3

Game 2: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2: 76ers at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Mavericks at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 5

(No games scheduled)



Friday, May 6

Game 3: Heat at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 7

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Grizzlies at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Suns at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. (TNT)