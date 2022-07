The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books, and free agency is moving right along as well. Now, the next big item on the calendar is Summer League. This year, there are three different events -- two mini-tournaments in San Francisco and Salt Lake City, and the big show in Las Vegas that features all 30 teams.

These next few weeks will be the first chance to see this year's top draft picks like Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith. In addition, younger players on the fringes of the league will get an opportunity to impress an organization and make a roster.

Here's a look at the full schedule by event:

California Classic (July 2-5)

Saturday, July 2: Lakers 100, Heat 66

Saturday, July 2: Kings 86, Warriors 68

Sunday, July 3: Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Sunday, July 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Tuesday, July 5: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat -- 3 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Tuesday, July 5: Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers -- 5:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV



Salt Lake City Summer League (July 5-7)

Tuesday, July 5: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Tuesday, July 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Wednesday, July 6: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Wednesday, July 6: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Thursday, July 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers -- 6 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Thursday, July 7: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Las Vegas Summer League (July 7-17)