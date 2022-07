The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books, and free agency has slowed after a rapid start. Now, the next big item on the calendar is Summer League. This year, there are three different events -- two mini tournaments in San Francisco and Salt Lake City, and the big show in Las Vegas that features all 30 teams.

These next few weeks will be the first chance to see this year's top draft picks like Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith. In addition, younger players on the fringes of the league will get an opportunity to impress an organization and make a roster.

Here's a look at the full schedule by event:

All games on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU can be live streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

California Classic (July 2-5)

Saturday, July 2: Lakers 100, Heat 66

Saturday, July 2: Kings 86, Warriors 68

Sunday, July 3: Kings 81, Heat 64

Sunday, July 3: Lakers 100, Warriors 77

Tuesday, July 5: Heat 94, Warriors 70

Tuesday, July 5: Kings 87, Lakers 75



Salt Lake City Summer League (July 5-7)

Tuesday, July 5: Grizzlies 103, 76ers 99

Tuesday, July 5: Thunder 98, Jazz 77

Wednesday, July 6: Thunder 87, Grizzlies 71

Wednesday, July 6: 76ers 86, Jazz 82

Thursday, July 7: 76ers 80, Thunder 79

Thursday, July 7: Grizzlies 95, Jazz 84

Las Vegas Summer League (July 7-17)