Christmas Day is always one of the best on the sports calendar and the NFL and NBA both have nearly wall-to-wall action to be enjoyed with family and friends after the presents have been unwrapped. The NBA tips off at noon ET with Knicks vs. Bucks and the five-game schedule also includes a Lakers vs. Celtics showdown and pits the last two champions against each other as the Nuggets host the Warriors. Meanwhile, NFL action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with an AFC West grudge match as the Chiefs host the Raiders, followed by Eagles vs. Giants (4:30 p.m.) and 49ers vs. Ravens (8:15 p.m.).

The 49ers are a 5.5-point favorite in a clash between the current No. 1 seed in each conference according to the latest Christmas Day NFL odds via SportsLine consensus. The Celtics are 3-point favorites in Los Angeles according to the Christmas Day NBA odds. Which side should you back in those games and what other lines should you be targeting as you put together your Christmas Day parlays? Before considering any 2023 Christmas Day picks or parlays on the NFL or NBA, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA and NFL game 10,000 times, has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a stunning 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000.

The model is also up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

One leg of the five-way parlay that the model recommends is 76ers (-1.5) to cover against the Heat in an 8 p.m. ET start on Monday. Philadelphia is currently the No. 3 seed in the East at 18-8, while Miami is the No. 7 seed at 15-12. The 76ers have also been the safer bet against the spread this season. Philadelphia is 18-8 against the spread this season.

Miami is only 11-16 against the number and the Heat have failed to cover in five of its last six games at home. Bam Adebayo returned to action on Monday after missing three weeks with a hip injury but he'll have his hands full against the reigning NBA MVP.

Joel Embiid is averaging 34.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game and he's on an 11-game streak with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds entering Monday's matchup. That's a big reason why the model has Philadelphia covering in well over 60% of simulations, making it one of the strongest plays in its Christmas Day NBA and NFL parlay. See who else to back right here.

