The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup is set to tip off this weekend with 32 teams eyeing the international prize. The preliminary round begins Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 30. Each of the 32 teams participating will play a trio of group-stage matchups in the Philipines, Japan, and Indonesia to set the stage for the quarterfinals. The teams have been split into eight groups of four.

Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans are favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019. Team USA's first game is Saturday against New Zealand.

Looking for the pairings, matchups and full group-stage schedule? We've got you covered below. You can see the four teams in each group, every scheduled game, and every tip-off time for the first round below.

Group standings

Group A teams GP W L PTS Angola







Dominican Republic







Italy







Philipines













Group B teams GP W L PTS China







Puerto Rico







Serbia







South Sudan









Group C teams GP W L PTS Greece







Jordan







New Zealand







USA









Group D teams GP W L PTS Egypt







Lithuania







Mexico







Montenegro









Group E teams GP W L PTS Australia







Finland







Germany







Japan









Group F teams GP W L PTS Cape Verde







Georgia







Slovenia







Venezuela









Group G teams GP W L PTS Brazil







Iran







Ivory Coast







Spain









Group H teams GP W L PTS Canada







France







Latvia







Lebanon









2023 FIBA World Cup schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2 and streaming on fubo (try for free). Every other group stage game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is available on ESPN+.

Friday, August 25

Group A: Angola vs. Italy, 4 a.m.

Group E: Finland vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

Group D: Mexico vs. Montenegro, 4:45 a.m.

Group H: Latvia vs. Lebanon, 5:15 a.m.

Group A: Dominican Republic vs. Philipines, 8 a.m.

Group E: Germany vs. Japan, 8:10 a.m.

Group D: Egypt vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m.

Group H: Canada vs. France, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 26

Group B: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m.

Group F: Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m.

Group C: Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m.

Group G: Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Group F: Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m.

Group B: Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m.

Group C: United States vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

Group G: Spain vs. Cote D'Ivoire, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 27

Group A: Itay vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Group E: Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m.

Group D: Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m.

Group H: Lebanon vs. Canada, 5:45 a.m.

Group A: Philipines vs. Angola, 8 a.m.

Group E: Japan vs. Finland. 8:10 a.m.

Group D: Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m.

Group H: France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 28

Group B: China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m.

Group F: Venezuela vs. Cape Verde. 4 a.m.

Group C: New Zeland vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m.

Group G: Cote D'Ivoire vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m.

Group F: Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m.

Group B: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Group C: Greece vs. United States, 8:40 a.m.

Group G: Brazil vs. Spain

Tuesday, August 29

Group E: Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m.

Group A: Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Group D: Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m.

Group H: Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m.

Group E: Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m.

Group A: Philipines vs. Italy, 8 a.m.

Group D: Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m.

Group H: Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 30

Group B: South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m.

Group F: Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.

Group C: United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m.

Group G: Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Group F: Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m.

Group B: China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Group C: Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

Group G: Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

FIBA World Cup odds

(Odds to win the competition entering the tournament)

USA: -140

Canada: +700

France: +800

Australia: +1000

Spain: +1200

Germany: +1500

Serbia: +1500

Slovenia: +2000

Spain enters as the defending champion, as Ricky Rubio took home World Cup MVP honors in 2019. The United States last won the event in 2014.