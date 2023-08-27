The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup is underway. Team USA was victorious in its opener, taking down New Zealand. The Americans take the floor again on Monday (8:40 a.m. ET) against Greece. Canada has also had a strong start to the competition. Led by Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Canadians sent a message with a win over France in their opener before crushing Lebanon.
Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans are favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.
Looking for the pairings, matchups and full group-stage schedule? We've got you covered below. You can see the four teams in each group, every scheduled game, and every tip-off time for the first round below.
Group standings
|Group A teams
|GP
|W
|L
Dominican Republic
|2
|2
|0
Angola
|2
|1
|1
Italy
|2
|1
|1
Philippines
|2
|0
|2
|Group B teams
|GP
|W
|L
Serbia
|1
|1
|0
Puerto Rico
|1
|1
|0
China
|1
|0
|1
South Sudan
|1
|0
|1
|Group C teams
|GP
|W
|L
Greece
|1
|1
|0
USA
|1
|1
|0
New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
Jordan
|1
|0
|1
|Group D teams
|GP
|W
|L
Lithuania
|2
|2
|0
Montenegro
|2
|2
|0
Mexico
|2
|0
|2
Egypt
|2
|0
|2
|Group E teams
|GP
|W
|L
Germany
|2
|2
|0
Japan
|2
|1
|1
Australia
|2
|1
|1
Finland
|2
|0
|2
|Group F teams
|GP
|W
|L
Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
Georgia
|1
|1
|0
Cape Verde
|1
|0
|1
Venezuela
|1
|0
|1
|Group G teams
|GP
|W
|L
Brazil
|1
|1
|0
Spain
|1
|1
|0
Ivory Coast
|1
|0
|1
Iran
|1
|0
|1
|Group H teams
|GP
|W
|L
Canada
|2
|2
|0
Latvia
|1
|1
|0
France
|1
|0
|1
Lebanon
|2
|0
|2
2023 FIBA World Cup schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2. Every other group stage game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is available on ESPN+.
Friday, August 25
Group A: Italy 81, Angola 67
Group E: Australia 98, Finland 72
Group D: Montenegro 91, Mexico 71
Group H: Latvia 109, Lebanon 70
Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Philipines 81
Group E: Germany 81, Japan 63
Group D: Lithuania 93, Egypt 67
Group H: Canada 95, France 65
Saturday, August 26
Group B: Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96
Group F: Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60
Group C: Greece 92, Jordan 71
Group G: Brazil 100, Iran 59
Group F: Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85
Group B: Serbia 105, China 63
Group C: United States 99, New Zealand 72
Group G: Spain 94, Cote D'Ivoire 64
Sunday, August 27
Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82
Group E: Germany 85, Australia 82
Group D: Montenegro 89, Egypt 74
Group H: Canada 128, Lebanon 73
Group A: Angola 80, Philippines 70
Group E: Japan 98, Finland 88
Group D: Lithuania 96, Mexico 66
Group H: France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, August 28
Group B: China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m.
Group F: Venezuela vs. Cape Verde. 4 a.m.
Group C: New Zeland vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m.
Group G: Cote D'Ivoire vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m.
Group F: Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m.
Group B: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.
Group C: Greece vs. United States, 8:40 a.m.
Group G: Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 29
Group E: Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m.
Group A: Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.
Group D: Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m.
Group H: Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m.
Group E: Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m.
Group A: Philipines vs. Italy, 8 a.m.
Group D: Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m.
Group H: Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 30
Group B: South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m.
Group F: Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.
Group C: United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m.
Group G: Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.
Group F: Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m.
Group B: China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.
Group C: Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.
Group G: Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.
FIBA World Cup odds
(Odds to win the competition entering the tournament)
- USA: -140
- Canada: +700
- France: +800
- Australia: +1000
- Spain: +1200
- Germany: +1500
- Serbia: +1500
- Slovenia: +2000
Spain enters as the defending champion, as Ricky Rubio took home World Cup MVP honors in 2019. The United States last won the event in 2014.