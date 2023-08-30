The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup is underway, and Team USA completed a perfect group stage on Wednesday with a blowout win over Jordan. The Americans cruised past New Zealand, Greece and Jordan in their first three games and move onto the second round, where they'll face Montenegro on Friday. Group play at the tournament wrapped up Friday, and 16 of the 32 teams advance to the second round.
Canada has been the other standout team so far. Led by Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Canadians went 3-0 in the group and opened the competition with a dominant win over France. The French had an early exit from the World Cup and were eliminated Sunday with a loss to Latvia.
Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans are favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.
Looking for the pairings, matchups and full group-stage schedule? We've got you covered below. You can see the four teams in each group, every scheduled game, and every tip-off time for the first round below.
Group standings
|Group A teams
|GP
|W
|L
Dominican Republic
|3
|3
|0
Italy
|3
|2
|1
Angola
|3
|1
|2
Philippines
|3
|0
|3
|Group B teams
|GP
|W
|L
Serbia
|3
|3
|0
Puerto Rico
|2
|1
|1
South Sudan
|3
|1
|2
China
|2
|0
|2
|Group C teams
|GP
|W
|L
USA
|3
|3
|0
Greece
|2
|1
|1
New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
Jordan
|3
|0
|3
|Group D teams
|GP
|W
|L
Lithuania
|3
|3
|0
Montenegro
|3
|2
|1
Egypt
|3
|1
|2
Mexico
|3
|0
|3
|Group E teams
|GP
|W
|L
Germany
|3
|3
|0
Australia
|3
|2
|1
Japan
|3
|1
|2
Finland
|3
|0
|3
|Group F teams
|GP
|W
|L
Slovenia
|2
|2
|0
Georgia
|3
|2
|1
Cape Verde
|2
|1
|1
Venezuela
|3
|0
|3
|Group G teams
|GP
|W
|L
Spain
|2
|2
|0
Brazil
|3
|2
|1
Ivory Coast
|3
|1
|2
Iran
|2
|0
|2
|Group H teams
|GP
|W
|L
Canada
|3
|3
|0
Latvia
|3
|2
|1
France
|3
|1
|2
Lebanon
|3
|0
|3
2023 FIBA World Cup schedule, scores
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2 and streaming on fubo (try for free). Every other group stage game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is available on ESPN+.
Friday, August 25
Group A: Italy 81, Angola 67
Group E: Australia 98, Finland 72
Group D: Montenegro 91, Mexico 71
Group H: Latvia 109, Lebanon 70
Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Philipines 81
Group E: Germany 81, Japan 63
Group D: Lithuania 93, Egypt 67
Group H: Canada 95, France 65
Saturday, August 26
Group B: Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96
Group F: Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60
Group C: Greece 92, Jordan 71
Group G: Brazil 100, Iran 59
Group F: Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85
Group B: Serbia 105, China 63
Group C: United States 99, New Zealand 72
Group G: Spain 94, Cote D'Ivoire 64
Sunday, August 27
Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82
Group E: Germany 85, Australia 82
Group D: Montenegro 89, Egypt 74
Group H: Canada 128, Lebanon 73
Group A: Angola 80, Philippines 70
Group E: Japan 98, Finland 88
Group D: Lithuania 96, Mexico 66
Group H: Latvia 88, France 86
Monday, August 28
Group B: South Sudan 89, China 69
Group F: Cape Verde 81, Venezuela 75
Group C: New Zealand 95, Jordan 87 (OT)
Group G: Cote D'Ivoire 71, Iran 69
Group F: Slovenia 88, Georgia 67
Group B: Serbia 94, Puerto Rico 77
Group C: United States 109, Greece 81
Group G: Spain 96, Brazil 78
Tuesday, August 29
Group E: Germany 101, Finland 75
Group A: Dominican Republic 75, Angola 67
Group D: Egypt 100, Mexico 72
Group H: France 85, Lebanon 79
Group E: Australia 109, Japan 89
Group A: Italy 90, Philippines 83
Group D: Lithuania 91, Montenegro 71
Group H: Canada 101, Latvia 75
Wednesday, August 30
Group B: Serbia 115, South Sudan 83
Group F: Georgia 70, Venezuela 59
Group C: United States 110, Jordan 62
Group G: Brazil 89, Cote D'Ivoire 77
Group F: Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77
Group B: China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.
Group C: Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.
Group G: Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.
Second round: Sept. 1-3
Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
Semifinals: Sept. 8
Final: Sept. 10
FIBA World Cup odds
(Odds to win the competition entering the tournament)
- USA: -140
- Canada: +700
- France: +800
- Australia: +1000
- Spain: +1200
- Germany: +1500
- Serbia: +1500
- Slovenia: +2000
Spain entered as the defending champion, as Ricky Rubio took home World Cup MVP honors in 2019. The United States last won the event in 2014.