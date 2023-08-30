The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup is underway, and Team USA completed a perfect group stage on Wednesday with a blowout win over Jordan. The Americans cruised past New Zealand, Greece and Jordan in their first three games and move onto the second round, where they'll face Montenegro on Friday. Group play at the tournament wrapped up Friday, and 16 of the 32 teams advance to the second round.

Canada has been the other standout team so far. Led by Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Canadians went 3-0 in the group and opened the competition with a dominant win over France. The French had an early exit from the World Cup and were eliminated Sunday with a loss to Latvia.

Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans are favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.

Looking for the pairings, matchups and full group-stage schedule? We've got you covered below. You can see the four teams in each group, every scheduled game, and every tip-off time for the first round below.

Group standings

Group A teams GP W L Dominican Republic 3 3 0 Italy 3 2 1 Angola 3 1 2 Philippines 3 0 3





Group B teams GP W L Serbia 3 3 0 Puerto Rico 2 1 1 South Sudan 3 1 2 China 2 0 2

Group C teams GP W L USA 3 3 0 Greece 2 1 1 New Zealand 2 1 1 Jordan 3 0 3

Group D teams GP W L Lithuania 3 3 0 Montenegro 3 2 1 Egypt 3 1 2 Mexico 3 0 3

Group E teams GP W L Germany 3 3 0 Australia 3 2 1 Japan 3 1 2 Finland 3 0 3

Group F teams GP W L Slovenia 2 2 0 Georgia 3 2 1 Cape Verde 2 1 1 Venezuela 3 0 3

Group G teams GP W L Spain 2 2 0 Brazil 3 2 1 Ivory Coast 3 1 2 Iran 2 0 2

Group H teams GP W L Canada 3 3 0 Latvia 3 2 1 France 3 1 2 Lebanon 3 0 3

2023 FIBA World Cup schedule, scores

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2 and streaming on fubo (try for free). Every other group stage game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is available on ESPN+.

Friday, August 25

Group A: Italy 81, Angola 67

Group E: Australia 98, Finland 72

Group D: Montenegro 91, Mexico 71

Group H: Latvia 109, Lebanon 70

Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Philipines 81

Group E: Germany 81, Japan 63

Group D: Lithuania 93, Egypt 67

Group H: Canada 95, France 65

Saturday, August 26

Group B: Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96

Group F: Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60

Group C: Greece 92, Jordan 71

Group G: Brazil 100, Iran 59

Group F: Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85

Group B: Serbia 105, China 63

Group C: United States 99, New Zealand 72

Group G: Spain 94, Cote D'Ivoire 64

Sunday, August 27

Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82

Group E: Germany 85, Australia 82

Group D: Montenegro 89, Egypt 74

Group H: Canada 128, Lebanon 73

Group A: Angola 80, Philippines 70

Group E: Japan 98, Finland 88

Group D: Lithuania 96, Mexico 66

Group H: Latvia 88, France 86

Monday, August 28

Group B: South Sudan 89, China 69

Group F: Cape Verde 81, Venezuela 75

Group C: New Zealand 95, Jordan 87 (OT)

Group G: Cote D'Ivoire 71, Iran 69

Group F: Slovenia 88, Georgia 67

Group B: Serbia 94, Puerto Rico 77

Group C: United States 109, Greece 81

Group G: Spain 96, Brazil 78

Tuesday, August 29

Group E: Germany 101, Finland 75

Group A: Dominican Republic 75, Angola 67

Group D: Egypt 100, Mexico 72

Group H: France 85, Lebanon 79

Group E: Australia 109, Japan 89

Group A: Italy 90, Philippines 83

Group D: Lithuania 91, Montenegro 71

Group H: Canada 101, Latvia 75

Wednesday, August 30

Group B: Serbia 115, South Sudan 83

Group F: Georgia 70, Venezuela 59

Group C: United States 110, Jordan 62

Group G: Brazil 89, Cote D'Ivoire 77

Group F: Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77

Group B: China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Group C: Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

Group G: Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

Second round: Sept. 1-3

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Final: Sept. 10

FIBA World Cup odds

(Odds to win the competition entering the tournament)

USA: -140

Canada: +700

France: +800

Australia: +1000

Spain: +1200

Germany: +1500

Serbia: +1500

Slovenia: +2000

Spain entered as the defending champion, as Ricky Rubio took home World Cup MVP honors in 2019. The United States last won the event in 2014.