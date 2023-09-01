The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup is underway, and Team USA remained perfect on Friday with a hard-fought 85-73 win over Montenegro in the second round. Anthony Edwards led the way with 17 points, as the Americans moved to 4-0 overall in the tournament and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals. They will conclude the second round on Sunday against Lithuania.

Opening round group stage play at the tournament wrapped up Wednesday, and 16 of the 32 teams advanced to the second round, which got underway on Friday The second round will then conclude on Sunday ahead of the eight-team knockout stage, which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Along with Team USA, the only other undefeated teams remaining in the tournament are Lithuania, Germany and Slovenia, all of whom have punched their tickets to the quarters. There are still four spots up for grabs, which will be decided on Sunday. The biggest game that day features Canada against Spain in a de-facto elimination match after they were each stunned by Brazil and Latvia, respectively, in their second-round ties on Friday.

While the teams that were eliminated in the first round of the competition can no longer win the World Cup, they are still competing in classification matches to determine the final standings of the event. Those games are still important because they help determine who will qualify for the Olympics and regional Olympic qualifying tournaments. One team battling it out in those rounds is France, who were eliminated in the group stages in stunning fashion.

Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans remain favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.

FIBA World Cup schedule

All games are streaming on ESPN+. Games on ESPN2 are available on fubo (try for free).

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 2 (Classification games)

Finland vs. Venezuela, 3:30 a.m.

Angola vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. France, 5:45 a.m.

Japan vs. Cape Verde, 7:10 a.m.

Philippines vs. China, 8 a.m.

Jordan vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m.

Iran vs. Lebanon, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 3 (Second round)

Australia vs. Georgia, 3:30 a.m.

Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m.

Greece vs. Montenegro, 4:40 a.m.

Brazil vs. Latvia, 5:45 a.m.

Germany vs. Slovenia, 7:10 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

USA vs. Lithuania, 8:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Canada, 9:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Final: Sept. 10

Second round scores

Friday, September 1

Italy 78, Serbia 76

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Latvia 74, Spain 69

USA 85, Montenegro 73

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Second round group standings

Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.

Group I GP W L PD Points Qualification Serbia 4 3 1 +89 7 TBD Domincan Republic 4 3 1 +14 7 TBD Italy 4 3 1 +18 7 TBD Puerto Rico 4 3 1 +11 7 TBD

Group J GP W L PD Points Qualification United States 4 4 0 +115 8 Quarterfinals Lithuania 4 4 0 +101 8 Quarterfinals Montenegro 4 2 2 +3 6 Eliminated Greece 4 2 2 -23 6 Eliminated

Group K GP W L PD Points Qualification Germany 4 4 0 +74 8 Quarterfinals Slovenia 4 4 0 +62 8 Quarterfinals Australia 4 2 2 +32 6 Eliminated Georgia 4 2 2 -12 6 Eliminated

Group L GP W L PD Points Qualification Canada 4 3 1 +107 7 TBD Spain 4 3 1 +63 7 TBD Brazil 4 3 1 +39 7 TBD Latvia 4 3 1 +20 7 TBD

FIBA World Cup odds



USA: -145

Canada: +400

Slovenia: +800

Germany: +1000

Serbia: +1200

Spain: +1600

Spain entered as the defending champion, as Ricky Rubio took home World Cup MVP honors in 2019. The United States last won the event in 2014.

Group-stage results

Friday, August 25

Group A: Italy 81, Angola 67

Group E: Australia 98, Finland 72

Group D: Montenegro 91, Mexico 71

Group H: Latvia 109, Lebanon 70

Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Philipines 81

Group E: Germany 81, Japan 63

Group D: Lithuania 93, Egypt 67

Group H: Canada 95, France 65

Saturday, August 26

Group B: Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96

Group F: Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60

Group C: Greece 92, Jordan 71

Group G: Brazil 100, Iran 59

Group F: Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85

Group B: Serbia 105, China 63

Group C: United States 99, New Zealand 72

Group G: Spain 94, Cote D'Ivoire 64

Sunday, August 27

Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82

Group E: Germany 85, Australia 82

Group D: Montenegro 89, Egypt 74

Group H: Canada 128, Lebanon 73

Group A: Angola 80, Philippines 70

Group E: Japan 98, Finland 88

Group D: Lithuania 96, Mexico 66

Group H: Latvia 88, France 86

Monday, August 28

Group B: South Sudan 89, China 69

Group F: Cape Verde 81, Venezuela 75

Group C: New Zealand 95, Jordan 87 (OT)

Group G: Cote D'Ivoire 71, Iran 69

Group F: Slovenia 88, Georgia 67

Group B: Serbia 94, Puerto Rico 77

Group C: United States 109, Greece 81

Group G: Spain 96, Brazil 78

Tuesday, August 29

Group E: Germany 101, Finland 75

Group A: Dominican Republic 75, Angola 67

Group D: Egypt 100, Mexico 72

Group H: France 85, Lebanon 79

Group E: Australia 109, Japan 89

Group A: Italy 90, Philippines 83

Group D: Lithuania 91, Montenegro 71

Group H: Canada 101, Latvia 75

Wednesday, August 30

Group B: Serbia 115, South Sudan 83

Group F: Georgia 70, Venezuela 59

Group C: United States 110, Jordan 62

Group G: Brazil 89, Cote D'Ivoire 77

Group F: Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77

Group B: Puerto Rico 107, China 89

Group C: Greece 83, New Zealand 74

Group G: Spain 85, Iran 65

Final group-play standings

Group A teams GP W L Dominican Republic 3 3 0 Italy 3 2 1 Angola 3 1 2 Philippines 3 0 3





Group B teams GP W L Serbia 3 3 0 Puerto Rico 3 2 1 South Sudan 3 1 2 China 3 0 3

Group C teams GP W L USA 3 3 0 Greece 3 2 1 New Zealand 3 1 2 Jordan 3 0 3

Group D teams GP W L Lithuania 3 3 0 Montenegro 3 2 1 Egypt 3 1 2 Mexico 3 0 3

Group E teams GP W L Germany 3 3 0 Australia 3 2 1 Japan 3 1 2 Finland 3 0 3

Group F teams GP W L Slovenia 3 3 0 Georgia 3 2 1 Cape Verde 3 1 2 Venezuela 3 0 3

Group G teams GP W L Spain 3 3 0 Brazil 3 2 1 Ivory Coast 3 1 2 Iran 3 0 3