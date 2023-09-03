Team USA's perfect run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup came to an end on Sunday with a 110-104 defeat to Lithuania in the final game of the second round. Anthony Edwards went off for 35 points, but it wasn't enough against a veteran Lithuanian side that dominated the glass and shot extremely well from 3-point land. Despite the loss, Team USA has qualified for the quarterfinals, where they'll face Italy on Tuesday.
The second round of the World Cup concluded on Sunday, and the knockout stages will get underway on Tuesday in Manila. The eight remaining teams: Team USA, Italy, Germany, Latvia, Serbia, Lithuania, Canada and Slovenia will battle it out for the James Naismith trophy and the right to call themselves world champions.
Some notable teams no longer involved are perennial European powerhouses France and Spain. The French were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament in the group stages, while the Spanish saw their run come to a close on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the second round. There was some good news for the teams who did not make the quarterfinals, however. Australia, Japan and South Sudan all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by virtue of their performance in the classification games. France will also be there as the host nation.
Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans remain favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.
FIBA World Cup schedule
All games are streaming on ESPN+. Games on ESPN2 are available on fubo (try for free).
All times Eastern.
Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
Lithuania vs. Serbia, 4:45 a.m. -- Tuesday, Sept. 5
USA vs. Italy, 8:40 a.m. -- Tuesday, Sept. 5
Germany vs. Latvia, 4:45 a.m. -- Wednesday, Sept. 6
Canada vs. Slovenia, 8:40 a.m. -- Wednesday, Sept. 6
Semifinals: Sept. 8
Final: Sept. 10
Second round scores
Friday, September 1
Italy 78, Serbia 76
Germany 100, Georgia 73
Latvia 74, Spain 69
USA 85, Montenegro 73
Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97
Slovenia 91, Australia 80
Lithuania 92, Greece 67
Sunday, September 3 (Second round)
Australia 100, Georgia 84
Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57
Montenegro 73, Greece 69
Latvia 104, Brazil 84
Germany 100, Slovenia, 71
Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79
Lithuania 110, USA 104
Canada 88, Spain 85
Final second round group standings
Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.
|Group I
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Italy
5
4
1
+34
9
Quarterfinals
Serbia
5
4
1
+122
9
Quarterfinals
Puerto Rico
5
3
2
-5
8
Eliminated
Dominican Republic
5
3
2
-19
8
Eliminated
|Group J
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Lithuania
5
5
0
+107
10
Quarterfinals
United States
5
4
1
+109
9
Quarterfinals
Montenegro
5
3
2
+7
8
Eliminated
Greece
5
2
3
-27
7
Eliminated
|Group K
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Germany
5
5
0
+103
10
Quarterfinals
Slovenia
5
4
1
+33
9
Quarterfinals
Australia
5
3
2
+48
8
Eliminated
Georgia
5
2
3
-28
7
Eliminated
|Group L
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Canada
5
4
1
+110
9
Quarterfinals
Latvia
5
4
1
+40
9
Quarterfinals
Spain
5
3
2
+60
8
Quarterfinals
Brazil
5
3
2
+19
8
Quarterfinals
FIBA World Cup odds
- USA: -125
- Canada: +350
- Slovenia: +750
- Germany: +800
- Serbia: +800
- Lithuania: +800
- Italy: +2200
- Latvia: +3500
The defending champions, Spain, have been eliminated and will not be able to repeat. Team USA is the heavy favorite, and looking for its first title since 2014.
Final standings
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- Spain -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Australia -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- Brazil -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Montenegro -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Puerto Rico -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Dominican Republic -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Greece -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Georgia -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- South Sudan -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- France -- already qualified to 2024 Paris Olympics (as host)
- Japan -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- Egypt -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Finland -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- New Zealand -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Lebanon -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Philippines -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Mexico -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Angola -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Ivory Coast -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Cape Verde
- China
- Venezuela
- Iran
- Jordan