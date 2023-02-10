The NBA announced replacements for the 2023 All-Star Game on Feb. 19. For the starters pool, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Lauri Markkanen will replace Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson. The league also announced replacements in the reserves pool to account for Curry, Durant and Williamson all being injured. The replacement reserves are Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver chooses All-Star replacements, and there was certainly no shortage of players for him to pick from. Fox and Siakam were among the snubs listed by my CBS Sports colleague Brad Botkin, but Edwards could've been considered a snub as well given his standout play for a Minnesota Timberwolves team that has been playing without Karl-Anthony Towns since November.

Edwards is putting up career highs across the board, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists, while shooting 46.4 from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range. Edwards also leads the league in total steals this season at 96.

Siakam has been underrated for most of his career, and now earns his second All-Star selection after being chosen during the 2019-20 season. He's averaging a career-high in points (25.0) and assists (6.2), to go along with eight rebounds a night. Though the Raptors have struggled to collect wins this season, Siakam's production has remained a constant.

Fox perhaps had one of the biggest cases as an All-Star snub, as a key piece in Sacramento's surprisingly successful season that includes sitting third in the West right now. Here's how my colleague Brad Botkin argued for Fox when he was originally snubbed from the All-Star selections:

"Drilling down on Fox's overall All-Star production, he has been the best clutch player in the league this year (though I will accept an argument for SGA). In the final five minutes of games within five points, Fox is tops in PTS and FGM while connecting at a 60-percent clip."

Fox will now join teammate Domantas Sabonis as one of just five teams that has two All-Stars represented at the game. Just like in previous years, the top two vote-getters from each conference will select their rosters for the game, those players being LeBron James for the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East. The one twist that the league announced to this year's roster selections is that both James and Antetokounmpo will pick their teammates pick-up game style, right before the matchup starts. That has the potential to create great drama, especially seeing player reactions in real time to where they were selected.

The 2023 All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City.