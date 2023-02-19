The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is here. The league's biggest stars will be together on the same court Sunday night in Salt Lake City with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains for the game. The 12-player teams will be picked just minutes before tipoff on Sunday night. Here's how to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
While MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum will be suiting up in the star-studded event, not every player picked will be participating. A few big names will be sidelined with injury, and some other players might be limited.
Here's a look at the injury report for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Out
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Curry, Durant and Williamson were all picked to start the game -- Durant was originally selected as an Eastern Conference starter when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets -- but none of them will play on Sunday night due to injuries. Curry tore ligaments in his lower leg in early February, and could miss a few more weeks after the All-Star break. Durant is dealing with a knee sprain for the second time in two years, but his Suns debut should be on the horizon when the NBA's regular season returns. Williamson, meanwhile, has not played since early January and it was recently announced he'll miss multiple more weeks after the All-Star Game.
In
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid has been dealing with foot soreness lately, and suggested he could sit out the All-Star Game earlier this month. Embiid has played in 45 of the 76ers' 57 games this season, but has dealt with foot issues throughout his career. However the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday that Embiid will play on Sunday night.
Questionable
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo suffered an injury on Thursday night in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break, spraining his wrist against the Bulls. Giannis sat out of Saturday night's Skills Challenge with the wrist issue, and it's unclear if he will play on Sunday night. He will still pick his team as captain.
Embiid and Antetokounmpo could both suit up on Sunday night and just play limited minutes in the exhibition game.
2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters
Below are the full All-Star Game rosters, including injury replacements.
Starters
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replaces Kevin Durant as starter)
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (replaces Stephen Curry as starter)
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (replaces Zion Williamson as starter)
Reserves
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (injury replacement)
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (injury replacement)
- Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings