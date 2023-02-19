The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is here. The league's biggest stars will be together on the same court Sunday night in Salt Lake City with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains for the game. The 12-player teams will be picked just minutes before tipoff on Sunday night. Here's how to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

While MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum will be suiting up in the star-studded event, not every player picked will be participating. A few big names will be sidelined with injury, and some other players might be limited.

Here's a look at the injury report for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Out

Curry, Durant and Williamson were all picked to start the game -- Durant was originally selected as an Eastern Conference starter when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets -- but none of them will play on Sunday night due to injuries. Curry tore ligaments in his lower leg in early February, and could miss a few more weeks after the All-Star break. Durant is dealing with a knee sprain for the second time in two years, but his Suns debut should be on the horizon when the NBA's regular season returns. Williamson, meanwhile, has not played since early January and it was recently announced he'll miss multiple more weeks after the All-Star Game.

Questionable

Embiid has been dealing with foot soreness lately, and suggested he could sit out the All-Star Game earlier this month. Embiid has played in 45 of the 76ers' 57 games this season, but has dealt with foot issues throughout his career. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported this weekend that Embiid will be on hand Sunday night and "expects" to play. Antetokounmpo suffered an injury on Thursday night in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break, spraining his wrist against the Bulls. Giannis sat out of Saturday night's Skills Challenge with the wrist issue, and it's unclear if he will play on Sunday night. He will still pick his team as captain.

Embiid and Antetokounmpo could both suit up on Sunday night and just play limited minutes in the exhibition game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters

Below are the full All-Star Game rosters, including injury replacements.

Starters

Reserves