LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are in the center of the frame on Sunday evening. The two superstars and former NBA MVP winners will captain teams in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The matchup is set for Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and with a new roster selection format. James and Antetokounmpo will choose the teams about an hour before tip. Antetokounmpo injured his wrist on Thursday, leaving his availability as a player in question.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Team LeBron as a 3-point favorite in the latest 2023 NBA All-Star Game odds, while the over/under for total points is set at 325. Before making any 2023 NBA All-Star Game picks, be sure to check out the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Barner.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample.

Over the past three seasons at SportsLine, Mike has crushed sportsbooks with a 425-343-12 record, returning $4,416 to $100 bettors run in against-the-spread picks. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2022, Barner nailed his over/under pick on the All-Star Game. Anybody who followed his picks saw some huge returns.

Now, he has zeroed in on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game 2023, analyzed the rosters and matchups, and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Here are the Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis lines and trends:

NBA All-Star Game 2023 spread: LeBron -3

NBA All-Star Game 2023 over/under: 325

NBA All-Star Game 2023 money line: LeBron -155, Giannis +130

Team LeBron: James is seeking a sixth consecutive All-Star victory

Team Giannis: Antetokounmpo is the all-time leader in All-Star scoring average

2023 NBA All-Star Game format

Team LeBron and Team Giannis will represent charitable organizations, with Team LeBron playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Team Giannis playing for Raise the Future. The winner of each quarter will be tracked, with the winner receiving additional funds for its organization, and then a Final Target Score will be implemented to determine the overall winner.

The Final Target Score, sometimes referred to as an Elam Ending, will be 24 points higher than the leading team's total score through three quarters. That leads to an untimed fourth quarter, and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will be victorious.

Why Team LeBron can cover

No one in the world has more experience as an All-Star captain than James. In fact, he has been a captain in each season since the NBA changed the format, and James is 5-0 in the leadership role. Individually, he is brilliant, appearing in his 19th game to set a new league record. James put up 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the 2022 game, and he is the all-time All-Star leader in points and field goals.

He has at least 20 points in 13 All-Star games and at least 25 points in eight games, with James also having a knack for All-Star roster selection. He paired with Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic in each of the last two seasons, and the duo of Jokic and Doncic also appeared with James in 2020. With James recently setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, he could be primed for a prominent effort, and he has scored at least 35 points on 12 occasions during the 2022-23 regular season.

Why Team Giannis can cover

While there is a ton of uncertainty with roster selection in the new All-Star format, Team Giannis is blessed with the presence of Antetokounmpo himself. The two-time NBA MVP is a candidate to win the award again this season, and Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 54.0% from the field and defending at an elite level. If the season ended today, Antetokounmpo would become only the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 30 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game, and he has been even better in recent days.

Antetokounmpo closed the first half of the season by averaging 38.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game over his last nine contests. From there, Antetokounmpo is the all-time leader in scoring average (29.0 points per game) in NBA All-Star history, and he is shooting more than 71% from the field in All-Star games.

How to make 2023 NBA All-Star Game picks

Barner is leaning Under on the total, and he's also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins the NBA All-Star Game 2023? And what crucial X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which team you should be backing on Sunday, all from the SportsLine expert who crushed his All-Star picks last year, and find out.

2023 NBA All-Star Game participants

Starters:

LeBron James (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain, questionable with wrist injury)

Jayson Tatum

Donovan Mitchell

Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Lauri Markkanen



Reserves:

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam

Anthony Edwards

De'Aaron Fox

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Domantas Sabonis



Injured:

Stephen Curry (leg)

Kevin Durant (knee)

Zion Williamson (hamstring)