The 2023 NBA All-Star Game arrives on Sunday evening in Salt Lake City. After a busy slate of offerings that includes the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday followed by the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, the league's marquee mid-season event takes the stage. This year, a new format is in play for roster selection, with the teams chosen by captains shortly before the opening tip. Lakers star LeBron James will captain one side, with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to lead the other side at Vivint Arena. Antetokounmpo left Thursday's game with a wrist injury, putting his status for the weekend in question, however.

Now, he has zeroed in on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game 2023, analyzed the rosters and matchups, and released a confident against-the-spread pick.

NBA All-Star Game 2023 spread: LeBron -2

NBA All-Star Game 2023 over/under: 323.5

NBA All-Star Game 2023 money line: LeBron -154, Giannis +130

Team LeBron: James is seeking a sixth consecutive All-Star victory

Team Giannis: Antetokounmpo is the all-time leader in All-Star scoring average

2023 NBA All-Star Game format

Team LeBron and Team Giannis will represent charitable organizations, with Team LeBron playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Team Giannis playing for Raise the Future. The winner of each quarter will be tracked, with the winner receiving additional funds for its organization, and then a Final Target Score will be implemented to determine the overall winner.

The Final Target Score, sometimes referred to as an Elam Ending, will be 24 points higher than the leading team's total score through three quarters. That leads to an untimed fourth quarter, and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will be victorious. See which side to back here.

Why Team LeBron can cover

Prior to the draft process to compile rosters, Team LeBron can take solace in recent results. James is 5-0 as a captain in the All-Star Game, winning each and every game since the league changed the format and moved away from conference affiliation. James produced 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and he will appear in his 19th All-Star Game, setting a new league record in the process.

James is compiling one of the greatest careers in NBA history, and he is also the all-time leader in points (413) and field goals (172) in the All-Star Game. James is also in the top three in defensive rebounds (95), 3-pointers (40), points per game (22.9) and assists (106). See which side to back here.

Why Team Giannis can cover

At this juncture before the teams are selected, Team Giannis is in a good position as the underdog and with arguably the NBA's best player on its side, if he's able to go. Since the league moved to the captain-driven format, three of the five games have been decided by three points or fewer, and that leans in the direction of the underdog. In addition, Antetokounmpo is the all-time leader in scoring average (29.0 points per game) in the NBA All-Star Game, and he also averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

Beyond the All-Star setting, Antetokounmpo is a legitimate MVP candidate this season, averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 54.0% shooting. His presence alone can transform any team, and Antetokounmpo is currently on pace to become only the fifth player in league history to average more than 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game over a full season. See which side to back here.

2023 NBA All-Star Game participants

Starters:

LeBron James (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain, questionable with wrist injury)

Jayson Tatum

Donovan Mitchell

Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Lauri Markkanen



Reserves:

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam

Anthony Edwards

De'Aaron Fox

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Domantas Sabonis



Injured:

Stephen Curry (leg)

Kevin Durant (knee)

Zion Williamson (hamstring)