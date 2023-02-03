The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wildcards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.

Those 14 players will be joined by the following 10 starters to give us our official 24-man All-Star pool.

Haliburton is the only first-time selection in the Eastern Conference, but there are a few other interesting nuggets in the field. Holiday, for example, is notable for being forced to wait a full decade between his first All-Star selection, which came in 2013 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and his second, which comes in 2023 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (Holiday and Antetokounmpo), Nets (Durant and Irving) and Celtics (Tatum and Brown) are the only Eastern Conference teams to produce multiple All-Stars this season.

The Western Conference features a few more fresh faces. Jackson, Gilgeous-Alexander and Markkanen will all play in their first All-Star Game, while Morant is in his second and Sabonis is in his third. George and Lillard have both been here plenty, so there's a bit of experience in the conference to balance out the youth. The Grizzlies, currently sitting in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, are the only team with multiple All-Stars (Morant and Jackson).

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Just because we've named 24 All-Stars does not mean that the rosters are officially complete yet. It is unclear whether or not players like Durant and Williamson will be healthy enough to play, and injuries up until All-Star Weekend could force a new face or two into the mix. If injury replacements are necessary, they are named by the commissioner, Adam Silver.

In previous seasons, the two captains (James and Antetokounmpo) would be drafting from this pool of players well in advance of the All-Star Game. This season's tweak will have them selecting their rosters on the day of the All-Star Game itself. We don't yet know who each of them will pick, but we at least know which players they'll be able to choose from.