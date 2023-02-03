The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday, and while being selected to participate in the league's annual exhibition is an honor for any player, it had additional financial ramifications for a few guys this season. Four players who were selected to the All-Star game will receive some extra cash due to a clause in their contract.

Here's a look at those players, and how much each will make as a result of their selection.

Jaylen Brown was selected to his second career All-Star Game this season. He was also selected as an All-Star in 2021, but failed to make the cut last season. As a result of his selection this time around, he will make an addition $1.5 million. However, there's one catch with Brown's situation here. In order to get that bonus cash, he must also play in at least 65 regular season games. He's played in 46 of 52 possible games so far this season, which means that he has to appear in 19 of Boston's final 30 games to secure that cash. Brown is the only player on this list who has a co-qualifier for his All-Star bonus.

Sabonis earned his third career All-Star selection this season, and his first as a member of the Sacramento Kings. His previous two selections (2020, 2021) came as a member of the Indiana Pacers. As a result, he will receive an additional $1.3 million. Sabonis leads the league with 12.4 rebounds per game, he tops the list with 39 double-doubles, and his play is a big reason why the Kings are currently sitting in third in the Western Conference.

After a down season last year, Randle has bounced back in a major way, and he'll make his second appearance in the showcase after getting his first nod in 2021. Randle is leading the Knicks with 24.7 points per game and 10.9 boards per game, and now he'll have an extra $1.2 million to show for his efforts. But perhaps the most impressive thing about Randle's season is the fact that he hasn't missed a game. In this era of player rest and load management, that's a rarity that deserves recognition.

Ten years after his first All-Star selection, Jrue Holiday was named an All-Star for the second time this season. The first time he made it was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. This time it's with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ten years is an extremely long time to go in-between selections, but it works to highlight Holiday's longevity. The dude has been an extremely productive player -- on both ends of the floor -- for a very long time. He was integral to Milwaukee's title run in 2021, and he will be central to whatever success they have moving forward this season.