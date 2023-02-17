After several months of exciting on-court action, All-Star Weekend has arrived. The NBA's annual midseason exhibition is always a highlight of the league's calendar, and this season is no different. The action tips off on Friday with the Rising Stars game, though things really pick up on All-Star Saturday Night. Always one of the most exciting nights of the season, the pre-cursor to the All-Star Game will once again feature a trio of star-studded events: the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 iteration of All-Star Saturday night:

Skills Challenge

When: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET (first event) | TV: TNT

Participants:

The Skills Challenge, which debuted in 2003, is the night's opening act. The league has often toyed with the Skills Challenge format, and they recently debuted a new team format that is back again and features three teams. As always, participating players will make their way through an obstacle course that challenges their ability in major facets of the game: dribbling, passing and shooting.

3-Point Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET (second event) | TV: TNT

Participants:

The 3-Point Contest has seen a few new wrinkles in recent years; there are now two additional long-range shots worth three points each and the time limit has been increased to 70 seconds. The basic premise, though, has remained unchanged since its inception, which helps add to the mystique.

Dunk Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET (third event) | TV: TNT

Participants:

Closing out the night is the main event, the Dunk Contest, which has produced some of the most iconic moments in NBA history. This one is as simple as it gets. You try to do the sickest dunk possible, and the five judges score your effort on a scale of 1-10, which makes a maximum of 50 points available. Each contestant gets two dunks in the first round, and the two highest combined scores move on to the championship round, where they get two more dunks to decide the winner.