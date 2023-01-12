The NBA released the second 2023 All-Star voting returns on Thursday. A week after the first returns, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has overtaken Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for the third frontcourt spot in the Eastern Conference, but Tatum is up by only 32,391 votes.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers still leads all players with 4,825,229 votes. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads all Eastern Conference players with 4,509,238 votes. If they remain the top vote-getters in their respective conferences, the All-Star Game will feature Team LeBron vs. Team Durant for the third straight season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is 41,932 votes behind Durant. Durant is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL.

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (3,901,808 votes) and the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic lead all Western Conference guards. James, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (3,441,893 votes) and the Lakers' Anthony Davis (2,950,563 votes) lead all frontcourt players in the West. Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is fourth among frontcourt players with 94,532 fewer votes than Davis.

In the Eastern Conference, the Nets' Kyrie Irving (3,024,833) and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (2,725,558) are tops among guards, while Durant, Antetokounmpo and Tatum are the top three vote-getters in the frontcourt.

The fan vote accounts for half of the overall voting. NBA players account for 25 percent, as does a panel of media members.

The final returns will be released next Thursday, Jan. 19. Fan voting ends on Jan. 21 and the starters will be announced on Jan. 26.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.