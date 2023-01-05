The first fan returns for 2023 NBA All-Star voting were revealed on Thursday, and a couple of familiar faces lead the pack. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James leads all Western Conference players with 3,168,694 votes and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads all Eastern Conference players with 3,118,545 votes.

Fan votes account for 50 percent of the total vote to determine the starters, while current players and media members each account for 25 percent. The top vote-getter in each conference is selected as captain of the conference and is responsible for drafting the rest of the team. James and Durant were the top vote getters in their respective conferences in 2021 and 2022.

In the Western Conference, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry leads all guards with 2,715,520 votes in the first return, while Nets guard Kyrie Irving leads all guards in the East with 2,071,715 votes. You can see the full first fan returns here:

Led by LeBron, the Lakers lead the pack with four players cracking the top-10 list at their respective positions in the first fan returns. In addition to James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves have also received some serious support from fans. The Warriors also have four players on the list with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney joining Curry.

Keep in mind, the first fan results are far from final. There's still plenty of time for players to climb up the ladder with the requisite support. Voting runs through Saturday, Jan. 21 and the captains and starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 on TNT. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 12. The game itself will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.