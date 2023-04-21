The touted twin tandem of Amen and Ausar Thompson, both projected as lottery picks, declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Friday after spending the past two years in the Overtime Elite program. Both players are in the top 10 of the 2023 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings after thriving with OTE, an Atlanta-based collegiate alternative program.

Amen averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds this past season in 27.5 minutes per contest while playing against other aspiring professionals in the OTE program; Ausar averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds. The duo previously played high school basketball at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but are originally from Oakland, California.

Both players are 6-foot-7 guards. Amen is ranked No. 5 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings while Ausar is ranked No. 8. Amen went No. 5 in a mock draft from Kyle Boone earlier this week.

"Both Thompson twins might be top-10 picks in this class but I slightly favor Amen over his brother, Ausar, because of his playmaking and ability to make advanced reads," Boone wrote. "He's an elite athlete who could be the initiator for an NBA offense, and players with that profile at 6-foot-6 are very, very valuable."

Ausar went at No. 8 in Boone's mock draft and at No. 9 in a mock draft by Gary Parrish.

"Imagine having twins and both of them developing into NBA Draft lottery picks," Parrish wrote. "His brother is considered the slightly better prospect, but the Thompson twins are similar and potentially special at the next level."