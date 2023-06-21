People try all sorts of ways to make a quick few hundred bucks, and some of those ways are more unconventional than others. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, one bettor placed a $60,000 bet on Victor Wembanyama being the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft -- which would lead to a payout of just $300.

While the 7-foot-4 French basketball phenom being selected by the San Antonio Spurs seems like almost a done deal because of the -20,000 odds, not many people would invest $60,000 for a 0.5% return. To even make $10, one would have to invest $2,000.

Also, it's important to keep in mind that there is always the chance -- even if it's a small one -- of potentially losing the money if the Spurs decided to take a chance on a different player.

Wembanyama proved recently that his baseball skills need some work, but he should be more than fine in the NBA. The 19-year-old has captured everyone's attention as a center who plays like a guard.

With $300, the bettor could buy a Wembanyama jersey and have a nice dinner to celebrate the win on Thursday. However, perhaps the bragging rights would be priceless for this mysterious gambler.