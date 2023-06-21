The debate about the greatest basketball player of all-time has been raging for a while now. The discussion often revolves around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, with some other names thrown in from time to time, but NBA Draft prospect Brandon Miller just pulled a name out of left field.

While meeting with the media ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft in New York, Miller was asked whether the GOAT debate was overblown. Miller said those arguments don't bother him because he actually thinks Paul George, not James or Jordan, is basketball's GOAT.

"No, because I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball," Miller said. "My GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him, so it was never just LeBron."

George, currently a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, has had a tremendous NBA career to this point. However, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who considers him to be the best player to ever step on an NBA court.

In his 13 NBA seasons, George has averaged 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Unlike Jordan and James, George doesn't have any MVP awards or NBA titles to his name.

Miller might have some explaining to do when he meets James on the court next season, but for now, he is probably more worried about which team will call his name on Thursday. In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Colin Ward-Henninger projects Miller will go to the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night.