zach-edey-getty.png
USATSI

CHICAGO -- The numbers from the 2023 NBA Draft Combine are in, and the results are jarring-but-not-terribly-surprising. As the league finalized testing in the Windy City among the participants at this year's event, Purdue big man Zach Edey -- quite literally! -- stood well above the rest of the attendees, coming in at a towering 7-foot-3.25 and a wingspan just shy of 7-foot-11.

Edey cleared the rest of the attendees by multiple inches as one of only two players who measured at 7-foot or taller, thanks in part to the decision of Victor Wembanyama to stay in France and not attend as his Mets 92 season continues to play out. His wingspan was also well clear of the next-longest player measured, coming in more than five inches longer than Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

PLAYERHEIGHT W/O SHOESWEIGHT (LBS)WINGSPAN
Zach Edey7' 3.25''306.47' 10.50''
Ryan Kalkbrenner7' 0.75''251.87' 5.00''
Tristan Vukcevic6' 11.25''223.47' 2.50''
Mouhamed Gueye6' 10.25''212.67' 3.25''
Grant Nelson6' 10.00''223.47' 0.00''
Leonard Miller6' 9.25''212.87' 2.00''
DaRon Holmes II6' 9.00''220.87' 0.50''
Drew Timme6' 8.75''243.27' 1.75''
Azuolas Tubelis6' 8.75''234.86' 11.00''
Coleman Hawkins6' 8.50''224.47' 0.25''
Emoni Bates6' 8.25''179.26' 9.00''
Adem Bona6' 8.25''243.47' 0.25''
Taylor Hendricks6' 8.25''213.67' 0.50''
GG Jackson6' 8.25''214.46' 11.50''
Trayce Jackson-Davis6' 8.25''240.47' 1.00''
Kris Murray6' 7.75''212.86' 11.75''
Adama Sanogo6' 7.25''257.87' 2.75''
Oscar Tshiebwe6' 7.25''253.67' 3.50''
Toumani Camara6' 7.00''220.47' 0.50''
Nikola Djurisic6' 7.00''217.66' 8.25''
Dillon Mitchell6' 6.75''1936' 10.00''
Julian Phillips6' 6.75''196.66' 11.50''
Olivier-Maxence Prosper6' 6.75''212.47' 1.00''
Kobe Brown6' 6.50''252.27' 0.75''
Jalen Slawson6' 6.50''221.66' 11.75''
Jarace Walker6' 6.50''248.67' 2.50''
Gradey Dick6' 6.25''2046' 8.75''
Arthur Kaluma6' 6.25''221.87' 0.50''
Maxwell Lewis6' 6.25''207.27' 0.00''
Jamie Jaquez Jr.6' 6.00''226.46' 9.50''
Chris Livingston6' 6.00''219.26' 11.25''
Rayan Rupert6' 6.00''193.27' 2.00''
Julian Strawther6' 6.00''208.86' 9.25''
Anthony Black6' 5.75''2106' 7.50''
Amen Thompson6' 5.75''214.27' 0.00''
Ausar Thompson6' 5.75''218.27' 0.00''
Jordan Walsh6' 5.75''2047' 1.75''
Dariq Whitehead6' 5.75''217.26' 10.25''
Cam Whitmore6' 5.75''2356' 8.50''
Sidy Cissoko6' 5.50''223.86' 9.75''
Andre Jackson Jr.6' 5.50''198.46' 9.75''
Terrence Shannon Jr.6' 5.50''2206' 8.00''
Jalen Wilson6' 5.50''230.26' 8.00''
Omari Moore6' 5.25''188.66' 9.75''
Ben Sheppard6' 5.25''194.66' 7.75''
Ricky Council IV6' 5.00''2086' 9.00''
Colby Jones6' 4.50''199.26' 8.00''
Jordan Miller6' 4.50''191.66' 11.75''
Kobe Bufkin6' 4.25''186.86' 7.75''
Jordan Hawkins6' 4.25''1866' 6.75''
Jalen Hood-Schifino6' 4.25''216.66' 10.25''
Jaylen Clark6' 4.00''204.26' 9.00''
Keyontae Johnson6' 4.00''238.67' 0.00''
Seth Lundy6' 4.00''214.46' 10.25''
Mojave King6' 3.75''200.66' 8.00''
Brandon Podziemski6' 3.75''203.86' 5.50''
Trey Alexander6' 3.25''184.66' 10.00''
Amari Bailey6' 3.25''190.86' 7.00''
Judiah Mintz6' 3.00''176.46' 3.50''
Terquavion Smith6' 2.50''163.26' 6.75''
Cason Wallace6' 2.50''195.26' 8.50''
Isaiah Wong6' 2.50''178.46' 6.75''
Jalen Pickett6' 2.00''197.86' 7.25''
Reece Beekman6' 1.50''190.66' 7.00''
Marcus Sasser6' 1.25''195.66' 7.00''
Adam Flagler6' 1.00''191.86' 4.50''
Mike Miles Jr.6' 0.75''2056' 0.50''

In the agility and athletic testing, it was Tennessee's Julian Phillips whose performance helped him stand -- no, no, leap -- to the top of the leaderboard at some of the major events. Phillips posted a 43-inch max vertical and a 36-inch standing vertical, both of which topped the list of those who participated. The aforementioned Edey had the lowest max vert at 29.5 inches.

PLAYERSTANDING VERTICAL LEAP (INCHES)MAX VERTICAL LEAP (INCHES)
Julian Phillips3643
Mojave King33.542
Olivier-Maxence Prosper3540.5
Cam Whitmore31.540.5
Andre Jackson Jr.30.539.5
Anthony Black3239
Jamie Jaquez Jr.34.539
Brandon Podziemski31.539
Reece Beekman30.538
Jarace Walker34.538
Leonard Miller3237.5
Terrence Shannon Jr.3237.5
Ricky Council IV30.537
GG Jackson3137
Chris Livingston30.537
Mike Miles Jr.3337
Judiah Mintz28.537
Dillon Mitchell30.537
Terquavion Smith3037
Isaiah Wong32.537
Trayce Jackson-Davis3336.5
Maxwell Lewis32.536.5
Jordan Miller3236.5
Kobe Bufkin28.536
Adam Flagler3136
Taylor Hendricks32.536
Cason Wallace2836
Jordan Walsh3336
Sidy Cissoko30.535.5
Seth Lundy31.535.5
Grant Nelson3235.5
Ben Sheppard29.535.5
Amari Bailey28.535
DaRon Holmes II29.535
Colby Jones30.535
Kris Murray29.535
Marcus Sasser2735
Jalen Wilson31.535
Arthur Kaluma32.534.5
Julian Strawther27.534.5
Trey Alexander29.534
Gradey Dick2934
Toumani Camara28.533
Jalen Pickett28.533
Jalen Slawson2933
Emoni Bates2732.5
Coleman Hawkins26.532.5
Rayan Rupert27.532.5
Oscar Tshiebwe29.532.5
Kobe Brown28.532
Adama Sanogo28.531
Ryan Kalkbrenner2830.5
Drew Timme2630.5
Azuolas Tubelis23.530.5
Tristan Vukcevic2630.5
Zach Edey2629.5
Omari Moore2329.5

Finally, in the lane agility and shuttle run sections of testing, North Dakota State big man Grant Nelson shocked the Combine audience with a week-best 9.99. Nelson, like many others below, did not participate in the shuttle run, but did complete the three-quarter court sprint and finished well there, too. Belmont's Ben Sheppard and Kansas' Gradey Dick led the way in testing in the shuttle run with the only sub 3.0-second times.

PLAYERPOSLANE AGILITY TIME (SECONDS)SHUTTLE RUN (SECONDS)THREE QUARTER SPRINT (SECONDS)
Grant NelsonPF9.99-3.21
Judah MintzPG10.323.083.24
Terrence Shannon Jr.SF10.36-3.06
Olivier-Maxence ProsperPF10.5933.21
Marcus SasserPG10.68-3.43
Toumani CamaraPF10.73.183.41
Omari MooreSG10.8-3.22
Cam WhitmoreSF10.823.263.2
Cason WallacePG10.82-3.34
Andre Jackson Jr.SF10.83-3.14
Jordan WalshSF10.83-3.3
Terquavion SmithSG10.86-3.21
Ben SheppardSG10.882.943.17
Jarace WalkerPF10.89-3.2
Dillon MitchellPF10.92-3.24
Drew TimmeC10.93-3.34
Isaiah WongSG10.93-3.22
Julian StrawtherSF10.943.463.31
Adam FlaglerPG10.96-3.24
Reece BeekmanPG10.993.333.14
Leonard MillerPF11-3.33
Mike Miles Jr.PG11.013.253.11
Seth LundySF11.02-3.15
Anthony BlackPG11.04-3.35
Kris MurrayPF11.05-3.24
Mojave KingSG11.07-3.18
Julian PhillipsSF11.09-3.32
Gradey DickSG11.132.973.5
Colby JonesSG11.143.093.33
Brandon PodziemskiSG11.163.093.21
Azuolas TubelisPF11.17-3.5
Rayan RupertSF11.18-3.43
Ricky Council IVSF11.23.123.33
Jamie Jaquez Jr.SF11.21-3.33
Sidy CissokoSF11.24-3.31
Jalen WilsonSF11.263.093.2
Jalen SlawsonPF11.26-3.29
Taylor HendricksPF11.27-3.32
Amari BaileySG11.34-3.19
Arthur KalumaPF11.353.253.44
Zach EdeyC11.37-3.45
Kobe BrownPF11.393.233.33
GG JacksonPF11.39-3.21
Maxwell LewisSG11.4-3.43
Jordan MillerSF11.433.213.17
DaRon Holmes IIC11.48-3.2
Adama SanogoC11.5-3.31
Emoni BatesSF11.54-3.49
Trey AlexanderSG11.6-3.35
Chris LivingstonSF11.65-3.27
Tristan VukcevicC11.713.243.43
Kobe BufkinSG11.71-3.26
Trayce Jackson-DavisC11.83.163.2
Jalen PickettPG11.913.333.35
Coleman HawkinsPF12.14-3.37
Oscar TshiebweC12.26-3.32
Ryan KalkbrennerC12.27-3.39

Most notable perhaps of the results and measurements from the week of course was the list of those who opted not to take part. In addition to Wembanyama, projected top five picks Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller chose not to participate, with many of the top players already solidified in their standing in the draft with very little to gain.