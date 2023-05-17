CHICAGO -- The numbers from the 2023 NBA Draft Combine are in, and the results are jarring-but-not-terribly-surprising. As the league finalized testing in the Windy City among the participants at this year's event, Purdue big man Zach Edey -- quite literally! -- stood well above the rest of the attendees, coming in at a towering 7-foot-3.25 and a wingspan just shy of 7-foot-11.

Edey cleared the rest of the attendees by multiple inches as one of only two players who measured at 7-foot or taller, thanks in part to the decision of Victor Wembanyama to stay in France and not attend as his Mets 92 season continues to play out. His wingspan was also well clear of the next-longest player measured, coming in more than five inches longer than Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

PLAYER HEIGHT W/O SHOES WEIGHT (LBS) WINGSPAN Zach Edey 7' 3.25'' 306.4 7' 10.50'' Ryan Kalkbrenner 7' 0.75'' 251.8 7' 5.00'' Tristan Vukcevic 6' 11.25'' 223.4 7' 2.50'' Mouhamed Gueye 6' 10.25'' 212.6 7' 3.25'' Grant Nelson 6' 10.00'' 223.4 7' 0.00'' Leonard Miller 6' 9.25'' 212.8 7' 2.00'' DaRon Holmes II 6' 9.00'' 220.8 7' 0.50'' Drew Timme 6' 8.75'' 243.2 7' 1.75'' Azuolas Tubelis 6' 8.75'' 234.8 6' 11.00'' Coleman Hawkins 6' 8.50'' 224.4 7' 0.25'' Emoni Bates 6' 8.25'' 179.2 6' 9.00'' Adem Bona 6' 8.25'' 243.4 7' 0.25'' Taylor Hendricks 6' 8.25'' 213.6 7' 0.50'' GG Jackson 6' 8.25'' 214.4 6' 11.50'' Trayce Jackson-Davis 6' 8.25'' 240.4 7' 1.00'' Kris Murray 6' 7.75'' 212.8 6' 11.75'' Adama Sanogo 6' 7.25'' 257.8 7' 2.75'' Oscar Tshiebwe 6' 7.25'' 253.6 7' 3.50'' Toumani Camara 6' 7.00'' 220.4 7' 0.50'' Nikola Djurisic 6' 7.00'' 217.6 6' 8.25'' Dillon Mitchell 6' 6.75'' 193 6' 10.00'' Julian Phillips 6' 6.75'' 196.6 6' 11.50'' Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6' 6.75'' 212.4 7' 1.00'' Kobe Brown 6' 6.50'' 252.2 7' 0.75'' Jalen Slawson 6' 6.50'' 221.6 6' 11.75'' Jarace Walker 6' 6.50'' 248.6 7' 2.50'' Gradey Dick 6' 6.25'' 204 6' 8.75'' Arthur Kaluma 6' 6.25'' 221.8 7' 0.50'' Maxwell Lewis 6' 6.25'' 207.2 7' 0.00'' Jamie Jaquez Jr. 6' 6.00'' 226.4 6' 9.50'' Chris Livingston 6' 6.00'' 219.2 6' 11.25'' Rayan Rupert 6' 6.00'' 193.2 7' 2.00'' Julian Strawther 6' 6.00'' 208.8 6' 9.25'' Anthony Black 6' 5.75'' 210 6' 7.50'' Amen Thompson 6' 5.75'' 214.2 7' 0.00'' Ausar Thompson 6' 5.75'' 218.2 7' 0.00'' Jordan Walsh 6' 5.75'' 204 7' 1.75'' Dariq Whitehead 6' 5.75'' 217.2 6' 10.25'' Cam Whitmore 6' 5.75'' 235 6' 8.50'' Sidy Cissoko 6' 5.50'' 223.8 6' 9.75'' Andre Jackson Jr. 6' 5.50'' 198.4 6' 9.75'' Terrence Shannon Jr. 6' 5.50'' 220 6' 8.00'' Jalen Wilson 6' 5.50'' 230.2 6' 8.00'' Omari Moore 6' 5.25'' 188.6 6' 9.75'' Ben Sheppard 6' 5.25'' 194.6 6' 7.75'' Ricky Council IV 6' 5.00'' 208 6' 9.00'' Colby Jones 6' 4.50'' 199.2 6' 8.00'' Jordan Miller 6' 4.50'' 191.6 6' 11.75'' Kobe Bufkin 6' 4.25'' 186.8 6' 7.75'' Jordan Hawkins 6' 4.25'' 186 6' 6.75'' Jalen Hood-Schifino 6' 4.25'' 216.6 6' 10.25'' Jaylen Clark 6' 4.00'' 204.2 6' 9.00'' Keyontae Johnson 6' 4.00'' 238.6 7' 0.00'' Seth Lundy 6' 4.00'' 214.4 6' 10.25'' Mojave King 6' 3.75'' 200.6 6' 8.00'' Brandon Podziemski 6' 3.75'' 203.8 6' 5.50'' Trey Alexander 6' 3.25'' 184.6 6' 10.00'' Amari Bailey 6' 3.25'' 190.8 6' 7.00'' Judiah Mintz 6' 3.00'' 176.4 6' 3.50'' Terquavion Smith 6' 2.50'' 163.2 6' 6.75'' Cason Wallace 6' 2.50'' 195.2 6' 8.50'' Isaiah Wong 6' 2.50'' 178.4 6' 6.75'' Jalen Pickett 6' 2.00'' 197.8 6' 7.25'' Reece Beekman 6' 1.50'' 190.6 6' 7.00'' Marcus Sasser 6' 1.25'' 195.6 6' 7.00'' Adam Flagler 6' 1.00'' 191.8 6' 4.50'' Mike Miles Jr. 6' 0.75'' 205 6' 0.50''

In the agility and athletic testing, it was Tennessee's Julian Phillips whose performance helped him stand -- no, no, leap -- to the top of the leaderboard at some of the major events. Phillips posted a 43-inch max vertical and a 36-inch standing vertical, both of which topped the list of those who participated. The aforementioned Edey had the lowest max vert at 29.5 inches.

PLAYER STANDING VERTICAL LEAP (INCHES) MAX VERTICAL LEAP (INCHES) Julian Phillips 36 43 Mojave King 33.5 42 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 35 40.5 Cam Whitmore 31.5 40.5 Andre Jackson Jr. 30.5 39.5 Anthony Black 32 39 Jamie Jaquez Jr. 34.5 39 Brandon Podziemski 31.5 39 Reece Beekman 30.5 38 Jarace Walker 34.5 38 Leonard Miller 32 37.5 Terrence Shannon Jr. 32 37.5 Ricky Council IV 30.5 37 GG Jackson 31 37 Chris Livingston 30.5 37 Mike Miles Jr. 33 37 Judiah Mintz 28.5 37 Dillon Mitchell 30.5 37 Terquavion Smith 30 37 Isaiah Wong 32.5 37 Trayce Jackson-Davis 33 36.5 Maxwell Lewis 32.5 36.5 Jordan Miller 32 36.5 Kobe Bufkin 28.5 36 Adam Flagler 31 36 Taylor Hendricks 32.5 36 Cason Wallace 28 36 Jordan Walsh 33 36 Sidy Cissoko 30.5 35.5 Seth Lundy 31.5 35.5 Grant Nelson 32 35.5 Ben Sheppard 29.5 35.5 Amari Bailey 28.5 35 DaRon Holmes II 29.5 35 Colby Jones 30.5 35 Kris Murray 29.5 35 Marcus Sasser 27 35 Jalen Wilson 31.5 35 Arthur Kaluma 32.5 34.5 Julian Strawther 27.5 34.5 Trey Alexander 29.5 34 Gradey Dick 29 34 Toumani Camara 28.5 33 Jalen Pickett 28.5 33 Jalen Slawson 29 33 Emoni Bates 27 32.5 Coleman Hawkins 26.5 32.5 Rayan Rupert 27.5 32.5 Oscar Tshiebwe 29.5 32.5 Kobe Brown 28.5 32 Adama Sanogo 28.5 31 Ryan Kalkbrenner 28 30.5 Drew Timme 26 30.5 Azuolas Tubelis 23.5 30.5 Tristan Vukcevic 26 30.5 Zach Edey 26 29.5 Omari Moore 23 29.5

Finally, in the lane agility and shuttle run sections of testing, North Dakota State big man Grant Nelson shocked the Combine audience with a week-best 9.99. Nelson, like many others below, did not participate in the shuttle run, but did complete the three-quarter court sprint and finished well there, too. Belmont's Ben Sheppard and Kansas' Gradey Dick led the way in testing in the shuttle run with the only sub 3.0-second times.

PLAYER POS LANE AGILITY TIME (SECONDS) SHUTTLE RUN (SECONDS) THREE QUARTER SPRINT (SECONDS) Grant Nelson PF 9.99 - 3.21 Judah Mintz PG 10.32 3.08 3.24 Terrence Shannon Jr. SF 10.36 - 3.06 Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF 10.59 3 3.21 Marcus Sasser PG 10.68 - 3.43 Toumani Camara PF 10.7 3.18 3.41 Omari Moore SG 10.8 - 3.22 Cam Whitmore SF 10.82 3.26 3.2 Cason Wallace PG 10.82 - 3.34 Andre Jackson Jr. SF 10.83 - 3.14 Jordan Walsh SF 10.83 - 3.3 Terquavion Smith SG 10.86 - 3.21 Ben Sheppard SG 10.88 2.94 3.17 Jarace Walker PF 10.89 - 3.2 Dillon Mitchell PF 10.92 - 3.24 Drew Timme C 10.93 - 3.34 Isaiah Wong SG 10.93 - 3.22 Julian Strawther SF 10.94 3.46 3.31 Adam Flagler PG 10.96 - 3.24 Reece Beekman PG 10.99 3.33 3.14 Leonard Miller PF 11 - 3.33 Mike Miles Jr. PG 11.01 3.25 3.11 Seth Lundy SF 11.02 - 3.15 Anthony Black PG 11.04 - 3.35 Kris Murray PF 11.05 - 3.24 Mojave King SG 11.07 - 3.18 Julian Phillips SF 11.09 - 3.32 Gradey Dick SG 11.13 2.97 3.5 Colby Jones SG 11.14 3.09 3.33 Brandon Podziemski SG 11.16 3.09 3.21 Azuolas Tubelis PF 11.17 - 3.5 Rayan Rupert SF 11.18 - 3.43 Ricky Council IV SF 11.2 3.12 3.33 Jamie Jaquez Jr. SF 11.21 - 3.33 Sidy Cissoko SF 11.24 - 3.31 Jalen Wilson SF 11.26 3.09 3.2 Jalen Slawson PF 11.26 - 3.29 Taylor Hendricks PF 11.27 - 3.32 Amari Bailey SG 11.34 - 3.19 Arthur Kaluma PF 11.35 3.25 3.44 Zach Edey C 11.37 - 3.45 Kobe Brown PF 11.39 3.23 3.33 GG Jackson PF 11.39 - 3.21 Maxwell Lewis SG 11.4 - 3.43 Jordan Miller SF 11.43 3.21 3.17 DaRon Holmes II C 11.48 - 3.2 Adama Sanogo C 11.5 - 3.31 Emoni Bates SF 11.54 - 3.49 Trey Alexander SG 11.6 - 3.35 Chris Livingston SF 11.65 - 3.27 Tristan Vukcevic C 11.71 3.24 3.43 Kobe Bufkin SG 11.71 - 3.26 Trayce Jackson-Davis C 11.8 3.16 3.2 Jalen Pickett PG 11.91 3.33 3.35 Coleman Hawkins PF 12.14 - 3.37 Oscar Tshiebwe C 12.26 - 3.32 Ryan Kalkbrenner C 12.27 - 3.39

Most notable perhaps of the results and measurements from the week of course was the list of those who opted not to take part. In addition to Wembanyama, projected top five picks Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller chose not to participate, with many of the top players already solidified in their standing in the draft with very little to gain.