CHICAGO -- The numbers from the 2023 NBA Draft Combine are in, and the results are jarring-but-not-terribly-surprising. As the league finalized testing in the Windy City among the participants at this year's event, Purdue big man Zach Edey -- quite literally! -- stood well above the rest of the attendees, coming in at a towering 7-foot-3.25 and a wingspan just shy of 7-foot-11.
Edey cleared the rest of the attendees by multiple inches as one of only two players who measured at 7-foot or taller, thanks in part to the decision of Victor Wembanyama to stay in France and not attend as his Mets 92 season continues to play out. His wingspan was also well clear of the next-longest player measured, coming in more than five inches longer than Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT W/O SHOES
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|WINGSPAN
|Zach Edey
|7' 3.25''
|306.4
|7' 10.50''
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|7' 0.75''
|251.8
|7' 5.00''
|Tristan Vukcevic
|6' 11.25''
|223.4
|7' 2.50''
|Mouhamed Gueye
|6' 10.25''
|212.6
|7' 3.25''
|Grant Nelson
|6' 10.00''
|223.4
|7' 0.00''
|Leonard Miller
|6' 9.25''
|212.8
|7' 2.00''
|DaRon Holmes II
|6' 9.00''
|220.8
|7' 0.50''
|Drew Timme
|6' 8.75''
|243.2
|7' 1.75''
|Azuolas Tubelis
|6' 8.75''
|234.8
|6' 11.00''
|Coleman Hawkins
|6' 8.50''
|224.4
|7' 0.25''
|Emoni Bates
|6' 8.25''
|179.2
|6' 9.00''
|Adem Bona
|6' 8.25''
|243.4
|7' 0.25''
|Taylor Hendricks
|6' 8.25''
|213.6
|7' 0.50''
|GG Jackson
|6' 8.25''
|214.4
|6' 11.50''
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6' 8.25''
|240.4
|7' 1.00''
|Kris Murray
|6' 7.75''
|212.8
|6' 11.75''
|Adama Sanogo
|6' 7.25''
|257.8
|7' 2.75''
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|6' 7.25''
|253.6
|7' 3.50''
|Toumani Camara
|6' 7.00''
|220.4
|7' 0.50''
|Nikola Djurisic
|6' 7.00''
|217.6
|6' 8.25''
|Dillon Mitchell
|6' 6.75''
|193
|6' 10.00''
|Julian Phillips
|6' 6.75''
|196.6
|6' 11.50''
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|6' 6.75''
|212.4
|7' 1.00''
|Kobe Brown
|6' 6.50''
|252.2
|7' 0.75''
|Jalen Slawson
|6' 6.50''
|221.6
|6' 11.75''
|Jarace Walker
|6' 6.50''
|248.6
|7' 2.50''
|Gradey Dick
|6' 6.25''
|204
|6' 8.75''
|Arthur Kaluma
|6' 6.25''
|221.8
|7' 0.50''
|Maxwell Lewis
|6' 6.25''
|207.2
|7' 0.00''
|Jamie Jaquez Jr.
|6' 6.00''
|226.4
|6' 9.50''
|Chris Livingston
|6' 6.00''
|219.2
|6' 11.25''
|Rayan Rupert
|6' 6.00''
|193.2
|7' 2.00''
|Julian Strawther
|6' 6.00''
|208.8
|6' 9.25''
|Anthony Black
|6' 5.75''
|210
|6' 7.50''
|Amen Thompson
|6' 5.75''
|214.2
|7' 0.00''
|Ausar Thompson
|6' 5.75''
|218.2
|7' 0.00''
|Jordan Walsh
|6' 5.75''
|204
|7' 1.75''
|Dariq Whitehead
|6' 5.75''
|217.2
|6' 10.25''
|Cam Whitmore
|6' 5.75''
|235
|6' 8.50''
|Sidy Cissoko
|6' 5.50''
|223.8
|6' 9.75''
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|6' 5.50''
|198.4
|6' 9.75''
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|6' 5.50''
|220
|6' 8.00''
|Jalen Wilson
|6' 5.50''
|230.2
|6' 8.00''
|Omari Moore
|6' 5.25''
|188.6
|6' 9.75''
|Ben Sheppard
|6' 5.25''
|194.6
|6' 7.75''
|Ricky Council IV
|6' 5.00''
|208
|6' 9.00''
|Colby Jones
|6' 4.50''
|199.2
|6' 8.00''
|Jordan Miller
|6' 4.50''
|191.6
|6' 11.75''
|Kobe Bufkin
|6' 4.25''
|186.8
|6' 7.75''
|Jordan Hawkins
|6' 4.25''
|186
|6' 6.75''
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|6' 4.25''
|216.6
|6' 10.25''
|Jaylen Clark
|6' 4.00''
|204.2
|6' 9.00''
|Keyontae Johnson
|6' 4.00''
|238.6
|7' 0.00''
|Seth Lundy
|6' 4.00''
|214.4
|6' 10.25''
|Mojave King
|6' 3.75''
|200.6
|6' 8.00''
|Brandon Podziemski
|6' 3.75''
|203.8
|6' 5.50''
|Trey Alexander
|6' 3.25''
|184.6
|6' 10.00''
|Amari Bailey
|6' 3.25''
|190.8
|6' 7.00''
|Judiah Mintz
|6' 3.00''
|176.4
|6' 3.50''
|Terquavion Smith
|6' 2.50''
|163.2
|6' 6.75''
|Cason Wallace
|6' 2.50''
|195.2
|6' 8.50''
|Isaiah Wong
|6' 2.50''
|178.4
|6' 6.75''
|Jalen Pickett
|6' 2.00''
|197.8
|6' 7.25''
|Reece Beekman
|6' 1.50''
|190.6
|6' 7.00''
|Marcus Sasser
|6' 1.25''
|195.6
|6' 7.00''
|Adam Flagler
|6' 1.00''
|191.8
|6' 4.50''
|Mike Miles Jr.
|6' 0.75''
|205
|6' 0.50''
In the agility and athletic testing, it was Tennessee's Julian Phillips whose performance helped him stand -- no, no, leap -- to the top of the leaderboard at some of the major events. Phillips posted a 43-inch max vertical and a 36-inch standing vertical, both of which topped the list of those who participated. The aforementioned Edey had the lowest max vert at 29.5 inches.
|PLAYER
|STANDING VERTICAL LEAP (INCHES)
|MAX VERTICAL LEAP (INCHES)
|Julian Phillips
|36
|43
|Mojave King
|33.5
|42
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|35
|40.5
|Cam Whitmore
|31.5
|40.5
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|30.5
|39.5
|Anthony Black
|32
|39
|Jamie Jaquez Jr.
|34.5
|39
|Brandon Podziemski
|31.5
|39
|Reece Beekman
|30.5
|38
|Jarace Walker
|34.5
|38
|Leonard Miller
|32
|37.5
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|32
|37.5
|Ricky Council IV
|30.5
|37
|GG Jackson
|31
|37
|Chris Livingston
|30.5
|37
|Mike Miles Jr.
|33
|37
|Judiah Mintz
|28.5
|37
|Dillon Mitchell
|30.5
|37
|Terquavion Smith
|30
|37
|Isaiah Wong
|32.5
|37
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|33
|36.5
|Maxwell Lewis
|32.5
|36.5
|Jordan Miller
|32
|36.5
|Kobe Bufkin
|28.5
|36
|Adam Flagler
|31
|36
|Taylor Hendricks
|32.5
|36
|Cason Wallace
|28
|36
|Jordan Walsh
|33
|36
|Sidy Cissoko
|30.5
|35.5
|Seth Lundy
|31.5
|35.5
|Grant Nelson
|32
|35.5
|Ben Sheppard
|29.5
|35.5
|Amari Bailey
|28.5
|35
|DaRon Holmes II
|29.5
|35
|Colby Jones
|30.5
|35
|Kris Murray
|29.5
|35
|Marcus Sasser
|27
|35
|Jalen Wilson
|31.5
|35
|Arthur Kaluma
|32.5
|34.5
|Julian Strawther
|27.5
|34.5
|Trey Alexander
|29.5
|34
|Gradey Dick
|29
|34
|Toumani Camara
|28.5
|33
|Jalen Pickett
|28.5
|33
|Jalen Slawson
|29
|33
|Emoni Bates
|27
|32.5
|Coleman Hawkins
|26.5
|32.5
|Rayan Rupert
|27.5
|32.5
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|29.5
|32.5
|Kobe Brown
|28.5
|32
|Adama Sanogo
|28.5
|31
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|28
|30.5
|Drew Timme
|26
|30.5
|Azuolas Tubelis
|23.5
|30.5
|Tristan Vukcevic
|26
|30.5
|Zach Edey
|26
|29.5
|Omari Moore
|23
|29.5
Finally, in the lane agility and shuttle run sections of testing, North Dakota State big man Grant Nelson shocked the Combine audience with a week-best 9.99. Nelson, like many others below, did not participate in the shuttle run, but did complete the three-quarter court sprint and finished well there, too. Belmont's Ben Sheppard and Kansas' Gradey Dick led the way in testing in the shuttle run with the only sub 3.0-second times.
|PLAYER
|POS
|LANE AGILITY TIME (SECONDS)
|SHUTTLE RUN (SECONDS)
|THREE QUARTER SPRINT (SECONDS)
|Grant Nelson
|PF
|9.99
|-
|3.21
|Judah Mintz
|PG
|10.32
|3.08
|3.24
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|SF
|10.36
|-
|3.06
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|PF
|10.59
|3
|3.21
|Marcus Sasser
|PG
|10.68
|-
|3.43
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|10.7
|3.18
|3.41
|Omari Moore
|SG
|10.8
|-
|3.22
|Cam Whitmore
|SF
|10.82
|3.26
|3.2
|Cason Wallace
|PG
|10.82
|-
|3.34
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|10.83
|-
|3.14
|Jordan Walsh
|SF
|10.83
|-
|3.3
|Terquavion Smith
|SG
|10.86
|-
|3.21
|Ben Sheppard
|SG
|10.88
|2.94
|3.17
|Jarace Walker
|PF
|10.89
|-
|3.2
|Dillon Mitchell
|PF
|10.92
|-
|3.24
|Drew Timme
|C
|10.93
|-
|3.34
|Isaiah Wong
|SG
|10.93
|-
|3.22
|Julian Strawther
|SF
|10.94
|3.46
|3.31
|Adam Flagler
|PG
|10.96
|-
|3.24
|Reece Beekman
|PG
|10.99
|3.33
|3.14
|Leonard Miller
|PF
|11
|-
|3.33
|Mike Miles Jr.
|PG
|11.01
|3.25
|3.11
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|11.02
|-
|3.15
|Anthony Black
|PG
|11.04
|-
|3.35
|Kris Murray
|PF
|11.05
|-
|3.24
|Mojave King
|SG
|11.07
|-
|3.18
|Julian Phillips
|SF
|11.09
|-
|3.32
|Gradey Dick
|SG
|11.13
|2.97
|3.5
|Colby Jones
|SG
|11.14
|3.09
|3.33
|Brandon Podziemski
|SG
|11.16
|3.09
|3.21
|Azuolas Tubelis
|PF
|11.17
|-
|3.5
|Rayan Rupert
|SF
|11.18
|-
|3.43
|Ricky Council IV
|SF
|11.2
|3.12
|3.33
|Jamie Jaquez Jr.
|SF
|11.21
|-
|3.33
|Sidy Cissoko
|SF
|11.24
|-
|3.31
|Jalen Wilson
|SF
|11.26
|3.09
|3.2
|Jalen Slawson
|PF
|11.26
|-
|3.29
|Taylor Hendricks
|PF
|11.27
|-
|3.32
|Amari Bailey
|SG
|11.34
|-
|3.19
|Arthur Kaluma
|PF
|11.35
|3.25
|3.44
|Zach Edey
|C
|11.37
|-
|3.45
|Kobe Brown
|PF
|11.39
|3.23
|3.33
|GG Jackson
|PF
|11.39
|-
|3.21
|Maxwell Lewis
|SG
|11.4
|-
|3.43
|Jordan Miller
|SF
|11.43
|3.21
|3.17
|DaRon Holmes II
|C
|11.48
|-
|3.2
|Adama Sanogo
|C
|11.5
|-
|3.31
|Emoni Bates
|SF
|11.54
|-
|3.49
|Trey Alexander
|SG
|11.6
|-
|3.35
|Chris Livingston
|SF
|11.65
|-
|3.27
|Tristan Vukcevic
|C
|11.71
|3.24
|3.43
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|11.71
|-
|3.26
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|C
|11.8
|3.16
|3.2
|Jalen Pickett
|PG
|11.91
|3.33
|3.35
|Coleman Hawkins
|PF
|12.14
|-
|3.37
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|C
|12.26
|-
|3.32
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|C
|12.27
|-
|3.39
Most notable perhaps of the results and measurements from the week of course was the list of those who opted not to take part. In addition to Wembanyama, projected top five picks Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller chose not to participate, with many of the top players already solidified in their standing in the draft with very little to gain.