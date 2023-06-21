gettyimages-1258897974-1.jpg
With the 2022-23 NBA season in the rearview mirror after the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy, attention now turns to the 2023 NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night's draft, and while everyone already knows who they're going to pick, that doesn't take away from the excitement that is sure to happen over the course of the evening.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 prospect, and while most of the hype surrounds him, there's no shortage of talent in this draft class waiting for their names to be called. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson are just a few of the top prospects expected to go in the lottery Thursday night. 

The Spurs hold the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1997, when they drafted Tim Duncan, and that certainly turned out well for the organization. Selecting after San Antonio are the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five picks. 

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2023 NBA Draft. 

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

2023 NBA Draft order

First round

1San Antonio
2Charlotte
3Portland
4Houston
5Detroit
6Orlando
7Indiana
8Washington
9Utah
10Dallas
11Orlando (from Chicago)
12Oklahoma City
13Toronto
14New Orleans
15Atlanta
16Utah (from Minnesota)
17Los Angeles Lakers
18Miami
19Golden State
20Houston (from Los Angeles Clippers)
21Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
22Brooklyn
23Portland (from New York)
24Sacramento
25Memphis
26Indiana (from Cleveland)
27Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)
28Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)
29Denver (from Indiana via Boston)
30Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second round

31Detroit
32Denver (from Indiana via Houston)
33San Antonio
34Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)
35Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, Los Anbgeles Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland,
36Orlando
37Denver (from Oklahoma City via Washington and New Orleans)
38Sacramento (from Indiana)
39Charlotte (from Utah via New York)
40Indiana (from Denver via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
41Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)
42Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)
43Portand (from Atlanta)
44San Antonio (from Toronto)
45Memphis (from Minnesota)
46Atlanta (from New Orleans)
47Los Angeles Lakers
48Los Angeles Clippers
49Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
50Oklahoma City (from Miamiv via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)
51Brooklyn
52Phoenix
53Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)
54Sacramento
55Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)
56Memphis

Forfeited by Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland )

Forfeited by Philadelphia
57Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)
58Milwaukee