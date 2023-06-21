With the 2022-23 NBA season in the rearview mirror after the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy, attention now turns to the 2023 NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night's draft, and while everyone already knows who they're going to pick, that doesn't take away from the excitement that is sure to happen over the course of the evening.
French phenom Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 prospect, and while most of the hype surrounds him, there's no shortage of talent in this draft class waiting for their names to be called. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson are just a few of the top prospects expected to go in the lottery Thursday night.
The Spurs hold the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1997, when they drafted Tim Duncan, and that certainly turned out well for the organization. Selecting after San Antonio are the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five picks.
Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2023 NBA Draft.
How to watch 2022 NBA Draft
Date: Thursday, June 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
2023 NBA Draft order
First round
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|Charlotte
|3
|Portland
|4
|Houston
|5
|Detroit
|6
|Orlando
|7
|Indiana
|8
|Washington
|9
|Utah
|10
|Dallas
|11
|Orlando (from Chicago)
|12
|Oklahoma City
|13
|Toronto
|14
|New Orleans
|15
|Atlanta
|16
|Utah (from Minnesota)
|17
|Los Angeles Lakers
|18
|Miami
|19
|Golden State
|20
|Houston (from Los Angeles Clippers)
|21
|Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
|22
|Brooklyn
|23
|Portland (from New York)
|24
|Sacramento
|25
|Memphis
|26
|Indiana (from Cleveland)
|27
|Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)
|28
|Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)
|29
|Denver (from Indiana via Boston)
|30
|Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)
Second round
|31
|Detroit
|32
|Denver (from Indiana via Houston)
|33
|San Antonio
|34
|Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)
|35
|Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, Los Anbgeles Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland,
|36
|Orlando
|37
|Denver (from Oklahoma City via Washington and New Orleans)
|38
|Sacramento (from Indiana)
|39
|Charlotte (from Utah via New York)
|40
|Indiana (from Denver via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
|41
|Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)
|42
|Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)
|43
|Portand (from Atlanta)
|44
|San Antonio (from Toronto)
|45
|Memphis (from Minnesota)
|46
|Atlanta (from New Orleans)
|47
|Los Angeles Lakers
|48
|Los Angeles Clippers
|49
|Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
|50
|Oklahoma City (from Miamiv via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)
|51
|Brooklyn
|52
|Phoenix
|53
|Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)
|54
|Sacramento
|55
|Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)
|56
|Memphis
|Forfeited by Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland )
|Forfeited by Philadelphia
|57
|Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)
|58
|Milwaukee