With the 2022-23 NBA season in the rearview mirror after the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy, attention now turns to the 2023 NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night's draft, and while everyone already knows who they're going to pick, that doesn't take away from the excitement that is sure to happen over the course of the evening.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 prospect, and while most of the hype surrounds him, there's no shortage of talent in this draft class waiting for their names to be called. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson are just a few of the top prospects expected to go in the lottery Thursday night.

The Spurs hold the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1997, when they drafted Tim Duncan, and that certainly turned out well for the organization. Selecting after San Antonio are the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five picks.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2023 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

2023 NBA Draft order

First round

1 San Antonio 2 Charlotte 3 Portland 4 Houston 5 Detroit 6 Orlando 7 Indiana 8 Washington 9 Utah 10 Dallas 11 Orlando (from Chicago) 12 Oklahoma City 13 Toronto 14 New Orleans 15 Atlanta 16 Utah (from Minnesota) 17 Los Angeles Lakers 18 Miami 19 Golden State 20 Houston (from Los Angeles Clippers) 21 Brooklyn (from Phoenix) 22 Brooklyn 23 Portland (from New York) 24 Sacramento 25 Memphis 26 Indiana (from Cleveland) 27 Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City) 28 Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn) 29 Denver (from Indiana via Boston) 30 Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second round