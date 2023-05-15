Prior to the start of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday the NBA will momentarily shift focus to the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET. Fourteen teams will convene in Chicago to see if fate is on their side for a chance to land the No. 1 overall draft pick and select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. In preparation for the event, each team will have a representative up on stage to act as a good luck charm.

Among the names reported to be there are Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Brandon Roy and NBA Hall of Fame big man Ben Wallace.

The full list of names was officially announced on Monday.

The Pistons, Rockets and Spurs all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick Tuesday night. Followed by the Hornets with a 12.5% chance and the Trail Blazers with a 10.5% chance. For more on how the lottery works, click here.

While the teams with the highest odds have the best chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick, anything can happen on lottery night and each team will be hoping they're the ones who can draft Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman tops our CBS Sports mock drafts, as he's being touted as a generational talent.

While we'll have to wait until June 22 to see what players go where, seeing the order in which the teams will pick gives us a clearer picture of what to expect. Especially as it relates to Wembanyama, who is already a foregone conclusion to go No. 1 overall.