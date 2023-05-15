brandon-roy-getty.png
Getty Images

Prior to the start of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday the NBA will momentarily shift focus to the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET. Fourteen teams will convene in Chicago to see if fate is on their side for a chance to land the No. 1 overall draft pick and select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. In preparation for the event, each team will have a representative up on stage to act as a good luck charm. 

Among the names reported to be there are Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Brandon Roy and NBA Hall of Fame big man Ben Wallace.

The full list of names was officially announced on Monday. 

TeamRepresentative

Detroit Pistons

Hall of Famer Ben Wallace

Houston Rockets

Coach Ime Udoka

San Antonio Spurs

Team owner Peter J. Holt

Charlotte Hornets

Rookie guard Mark Williams

Portland Trail Blazers

Former All-Star guard Brandon Roy

Orlando Magic

Coach Jamahl Mosley

Indiana Pacers

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton

Washington Wizards

Coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Utah Jazz

Guard Collin Sexton 

Dallas Mavericks

General manager Nico Harrison

Chicago Bulls

Rookie guard Dalen Terry

Oklahoma City Thunder

Former player and current scout Nick Collison

Toronto Raptors

General manager Bobby Webster

New Orleans Pelicans

Vice president David Griffin

The Pistons, Rockets and Spurs all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick Tuesday night. Followed by the Hornets with a 12.5% chance and the Trail Blazers with a 10.5% chance. For more on how the lottery works, click here.

While the teams with the highest odds have the best chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick, anything can happen on lottery night and each team will be hoping they're the ones who can draft Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman tops our CBS Sports mock drafts, as he's being touted as a generational talent.

While we'll have to wait until June 22 to see what players go where, seeing the order in which the teams will pick gives us a clearer picture of what to expect. Especially as it relates to Wembanyama, who is already a foregone conclusion to go No. 1 overall.