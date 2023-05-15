Prior to the start of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday the NBA will momentarily shift focus to the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET. Fourteen teams will convene in Chicago to see if fate is on their side for a chance to land the No. 1 overall draft pick and select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. In preparation for the event, each team will have a representative up on stage to act as a good luck charm.
Among the names reported to be there are Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Brandon Roy and NBA Hall of Fame big man Ben Wallace.
The full list of names was officially announced on Monday.
|Team
|Representative
Hall of Famer Ben Wallace
Coach Ime Udoka
Team owner Peter J. Holt
Rookie guard Mark Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
Former All-Star guard Brandon Roy
Coach Jamahl Mosley
Indiana Pacers
All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton
Coach Wes Unseld Jr.
Guard Collin Sexton
General manager Nico Harrison
Rookie guard Dalen Terry
Former player and current scout Nick Collison
General manager Bobby Webster
Vice president David Griffin
The Pistons, Rockets and Spurs all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick Tuesday night. Followed by the Hornets with a 12.5% chance and the Trail Blazers with a 10.5% chance. For more on how the lottery works, click here.
While the teams with the highest odds have the best chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick, anything can happen on lottery night and each team will be hoping they're the ones who can draft Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman tops our CBS Sports mock drafts, as he's being touted as a generational talent.
While we'll have to wait until June 22 to see what players go where, seeing the order in which the teams will pick gives us a clearer picture of what to expect. Especially as it relates to Wembanyama, who is already a foregone conclusion to go No. 1 overall.