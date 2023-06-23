15. Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan

39. Mohamed Gueye, C, Washington State (via Hornets)

46. Seth Lundy, SF, Penn State (via Pelicans)

Jett Howard and Jordan Hawkins working their way into the back half of the lottery pushed down excellent value for the Hawks at No. 15 in combo guard Kobe Bufkin, who should be a nice long-term bet on talent given his trajectory in recent years. Not a huge fan of the reported compensation Atlanta sent to grab Gueye at 39 -- a 2027 second-rounder -- but both he and Lundy fell in ranges that seem reasonable selections. Grade: C (Kyle Boone)

38. Jordan Walsh, SF, Arkansas (via Kings) Brad Stevens was a busy man on draft night, extracting future value by essentially turning the No. 25 pick in this year's draft into Jordan Walsh and four (!) future second-rounders via a flurry of trades. That's good work. Walsh could have been a first-rounder in 2024 had he returned to college, so while the returns may not be immediate for Boston, Stevens did a nice job of restocking the coffers for the road ahead. Grade: A (Boone)

21. Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama (via Suns)

22. Dariq Whitehead, SF, Duke

51. Jalen Wilson, SF, Kansas There was a belief leading into the draft that the Nets -- with consecutive picks in the early 20s -- could use one of their selections on a high-upside talent if he slipped. That was indeed the case, as former five-star prospect Dariq Whitehead, after two surgeries the last year to remedy lower body injuries, fell further than previously anticipated. The selection coming right after big man Noah Clowney at 21 pairs nicely for Brooklyn, giving them two potential difference makers at their respective positions who are still just 18 years old. Grade: B (Boone)

2. Brandon Miller, SF, Alabama

27. Nick Smith Jr., SG, Arkansas (via Nuggets)

31. James Nnaji, PF, Barcelona (via Celtics)

41. Amari Bailey, SG, UCLA (via Thunder) Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson at pick No. 2 is not what I would have done -- it feels like the Hornets drafted for fit as opposed to drafting the best player, which would have been Scoot Henderson -- but that's really the only qualm I have with Charlotte's draft. Nick Smith Jr. at 27 is great value for a former No. 1 recruit who fell because of a down year, and Amari Bailey at 41 is 20 spots lower than where I had him ranked. Also, a huge fan of the James Nnaji pick at 31 given his length and measurables. Grade: A- (Boone)

35. Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee (via Wizards) You've got to hand it to Chicago's front office: they are nothing if not consistent. Trading into the early second round to draft Julian Phillips was very much on brand for this franchise, adding a super-athlete who has crazy physical tools but has a long way to go towards developing into a real threat as a shooter. Pretty underwhelming. Grade: D (Boone)

49. Emoni Bates, SF, Eastern Michigan (via Warriors) You can tell yourself a nice little story about how this is a big swing for the Cavs on a major talent with some flaws, but the truth is that Bates -- once regarded as the best basketball prospect in the world as a young teen -- is not viewed as the same prodigious talent from years ago. You could do worse with a late second round pick, but you could probably do better, too. Grade: C+ (Boone)

12. Dereck Lively II, C, Duke (via Thunder)

24. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette (via Kings) The Mavericks were successful on two fronts, shedding the burdensome contract of Davis Bertans while still securing two well-fitting prospects full of upside. Lively is a rim-running, shot-blocking big in the mold of Tyson Chandler, while Prosper shot up draft boards due to his athleticism, length and versatility on the defensive end. Both address needs and the Mavs saved some money in the process. Well done. Grade: A (Colin Ward-Henninger)

29. Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga (via Pacers)

32. Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State (via Pacers)

37. Hunter Tyson, F, Clemson (via Thunder) The Nuggets maneuvered themselves into a late-first and a couple early-second round selections, and the theme was clear: Experienced college players who can potentially step in right away. Strawther and Tyson are both excellent shooters with size, while Pickett will compete for a backup guard role. Since Denver has limited financial resources, one of the cheapest ways to fill out the roster is with draft picks, and they've taken some solid swings here. Grade: B (Ward-Henninger)

5. Ausar Thompson, SF, Overtime Elite

25. Marcus Sasser, SG, Houston (via Grizzlies and Celtics) No one knew exactly which direction Detroit would go here at 5 with Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, and Ausar Thompson all believed to be in play, so extra credit points for the front office keeping things close to the vest. Also a kicker: I like the pick there (and the Sasser pick at 25). Thompson is a scoring wing with a big frame who can play nicely off of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, and Sasser is a potential microwave bucket off the bench who can help upgrade this team's backcourt depth. Grade: B (Boone)

19. Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

57. Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana (via Wizards) The Warriors lost shooting and playmaking by trading Jordan Poole, and they hope to make up some of that with Podziemski, a knock-down 3-point marksman with some wiggle and athleticism to his game. They also took a flier on Jackson-Davis in the second round, another attempt at more athleticism and vertical spacing in their attack. Neither is a teenager, so they should, in theory, be more equipped to make an immediate impact. Grade: B (Ward-Henninger)

4. Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

20. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova The Rockets added to their treasure trove of freaky athleticism by taking Amen Thompson and Whitmore, two of the most dynamic, explosive prospects in the class. Would you like to see a little more shooting in Houston? Sure, but they're in no position to pass on upside like this for temporary needs. Both players could end up being All-Stars or better, and snagging Whitmore at No. 20 could end up looking like a true steal. Grade: A (Ward-Henninger)

8. Jarace Walker, PF, Houston (via Wizards)

26. Ben Sheppard, SG, Belmont

47. Mojave King, SG, G League Ignite (via Lakers)

55. Isaiah Wong, SG, Miami This was a pretty underwhelming haul on the whole but the determining factor for how this class will be viewed, obviously, will come down to how Jarace Walker develops with the Pacers. At No. 8 I was surprised he was still on the board and think that can be a nice fit long-term as Indy rebuilds around Tyrese Haliburton. Grade: C (Boone)

30. Kobe Brown, F, Missouri

48. Jordan Miller, F, Miami The Clippers signaled their desire for immediate help by drafting two seniors. Both have long wingspans and profile as plus defenders on the wing that can fit into Ty Lue's switching defense, and they can also step out and knock down 3-pointers. These prospects aren't going to blow anyone away, but the Clippers are just looking for potential rotation pieces on a win-now team, so they should suffice. Grade: C (Ward-Henninger)

17. Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

40. Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine (via Pacers) Widely expected to trade their picks, instead, the Lakers wound up selecting two of my favorite prospects in the draft. Hood-Schifino is as rock-solid as combo guards come, doing a lot of things right and not much wrong. Lewis profiles as a prototypical 3-and-D wing, with the creation upside for much more down the road. Who knows if the Lakers keep them, but Rob Pelinka did an excellent job with the picks he had. Grade: A (Ward-Henninger)

45. Gregory (GG) Jackson II, F, South Carolina

56. Tarik Biberovic, F, Fenerbahce Beko Memphis swung for the fences with Jackson, a top-three recruit out of high school who had a nightmare season at South Carolina that led to questions about effort and upside. That being said, if the Grizzlies can develop him, he could be one of the better second-round talents we've seen. He's a bucket-getter that doesn't turn 19 until December, so this is a project that could end up paying off big time. Biberovic will reportedly be stashed, so we'll hold off on his analysis until a later date. Grade: B+ (Ward-Henninger)

18. Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, UCLA Generally not a huge fan of taking four-year college players this high in the draft, but I'm going to make an exception here for the Heat, given how well-rounded Jaquez's game is and how nicely he projects onto this radar. He's a quintessential Heat player who will help this team early. Grade: B+ (Boone)

36. Andre Jackson Jr., SG, UConn (via Magic)

58. Chris Livingston, SF, Kentucky As President and CEO of the Andre Jackson Jr. superfan club, I'm an enormous fan of what the Bucks got at No. 36. Thought there was a chance he could sneak into the back end of Round 1 because of his defense, athleticism and do-it-all skill set as a combo guard. Well done. No strong opinion on Livingston with the last pick, but he's a developmental asset with a five-star pedigree who could potentially blossom into something down the line. Grade: B (Boone)

33. Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite (via Spurs)

53. Jaylen Clark, G, UCLA The Wolves traded up to get Miller, who was considered a borderline lottery talent on some draft boards. He's a double-double machine who has showcased intriguing ball-handling and playmaking skills in a 6-9 frame with a 7-2 wingspan, but is a non-shooter at this point. Clark is an elite perimeter defender with size, but he's a long way from being an offensive contributor. Grade: B (Ward-Henninger)

14. Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn New Orleans only had one pick in the draft, but it was an absolute home run. Hawkins is a shooter in the mold of JJ Redick, able to navigate off screens and get 3-pointers off in the blink of an eye. He also has the frame to be a stout perimeter defender as he adds strength and agility. Hawkins is the perfect piece to put around the Pelicans' stars, and he should be able to help right away. Grade: A (Ward-Henninger)

New York did not make a selection in the 2023 draft. Grade: N/A

10. Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

50. Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State OKC's front office is never afraid to package picks to move up when it sees a player it likes, and they found their man this year in Wallace, a hard-defending, playmaking point guard who should be able to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and/or Josh Giddey. This may have been a bit high for Wallace, but if that's the player they wanted, they certainly had the assets to use. Johnson is an efficient scorer, but turned the ball over at a high clip in college and isn't known as a lockdown defender. Grade: B (Ward-Henninger)

6. Anthony Black, PG, Arkansas

11. Jett Howard, SF, Michigan (via Bulls) It feels like the Magic reached a bit at No. 11 to grab Jett Howard, but I like what this team did on the whole with their two picks. The addition of Anthony Black gives them a connector-type who can create and play-make, and Howard gives this team some much-needed shooting punch that should help space the floor around Black, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Grade: B+ (Boone)

Philadelphia did not make a selection in the 2023 draft. Grade: N/A

52. Toumani Camara, F, Dayton At 6-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, Camara profiles as a versatile four-man capable of occasionally stretching the floor to 3-point range. The Suns need rotation players, particularly ones who can defend, and they hope Camara can develop into that sooner rather than later. Grade: C+ (Ward-Henninger)

3. Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

23. Kris Murray, F, Iowa

43. Rayan Rupert, F, NZ Breakers This would have been an A+ simply for getting Henderson, perhaps one of two players in this draft capable of becoming a transcendent star. But the Blazers also made shrewd moves with Murray, a plug-and-play wing ready to contribute immediately, and Rupert, once considered a lottery talent who they were able to nab at No. 43. Whether these players are the future of the franchise or fodder for a potential trade, it's a win for Portland. Grade: A+ (Ward-Henninger)

34. Colby Jones, F, Xavier (via Celtics)

54. Jalen Slawson, F, Furman The Kings did well in the second round to get Jones, a Swiss Army Knife wing/guard combo who can do a little bit of everything at a high level. He makes quick decisions and should fit well into Mike Brown's prolific offense while bringing defensive help as well. Slawson is a point-forward akin to Scottie Barnes Lite or Kyle Anderson, whose playmaking and IQ are his main assets. Grade: A- (Ward-Henninger)

1. Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92

44. Sidy Cissoko, F, G League Ignite All the Spurs had to do was not screw it up, and they certainly did not. Wembanyama could be the prize of a generation, and he'll begin his NBA journey with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. On top of that, the Spurs took another Frenchman in Cissoko, once considered a first-round talent who profiles as a versatile lockdown defender. Grade: A+ (Ward-Henninger)

13. Gradey Dick, SF, Kansas I did not have Jett Howard being drafted over Gradey Dick on my draft bingo card, but the unexpected slip -- albeit only a few spots -- is Toronto's gain. He gives them a long wing who can play well in transition and be an electric, versatile shot-maker. Grade: A (Boone)

9. Taylor Hendricks, F, Central Florida

16. Keyonte George, G, Baylor

28. Brice Sensabaugh, F, Ohio State Utah made the most of its three first-round picks, gathering shooting, playmaking and defense with three very different players. My affinity for Hendricks is well-documented at this point, as I consider him a top-five talent in this draft with his combination of rim protection, defensive versatility and 3-point shooting. George is an excellent scorer with playmaking upside while Sensabaugh is an elite knock-down shooter. The Jazz picked up three more solid assets for their rapid rebuild. Grade: A (Ward-Henninger)