The top two 2023 NBA Draft prospects will meet twice this week when Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 team and Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite team face off in exhibition games on Tuesday and Thursday.

Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in next year's class, is widely viewed as the prize of the pool for 2023. A 7-foot-4 (!) center-slash-forward, he does a little of everything with a true unicorn-like skill set: blocking shots, draining 3-pointers, creating offense, and of course acting as a constant lob threat with his Go Go Gadget-like arms. He won't turn 19 years old until early next year but for a long time has been seen as a generational talent. We've already seen some fairly obvious positioning for NBA teams the last few months that suggests teams want to have at least a chance at landing him in the draft, a show of naked shamelessness that portrays just how NBA teams view his potential.

But Henderson, a 6-2 guard, is a jewel in his own right. He doesn't have the size or stunning length Wembanyama brings to the table, but he was highly productive for the G League Ignite last season as a 17-year-old. His explosiveness and playmaking from the point guard position makes him easily one of the more promising future talents in the draft alongside Wembanyama.

And Wembanyama agrees.

Now, to state the obvious: Wembanyama won't draw a matchup against Henderson. It will look a whole lot like how that epic Yao Ming photo with Muggsy Bogues turned out. But how each promising prospect fares against their respective opponents will be the talk of the NBA town this week as media, scouts and decision-makers flock to an arena just outside Vegas, with the results potentially sending ripple effects across the league. You're not going to want to miss the action.

So here's a look at how you can tune in so you don't.

How to Watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92

Game 1

Date : Tuesday, October 4

: Tuesday, October 4 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

: The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Game 2