The 2023 NBA Draft is just days away and the list of invites to the green room for Thursday's draft has been determined, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. On Tuesday, UCLA's Jamie Jaquez Jr., Marquette's Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski and New Zealand Breakers' Rayan Rupert all received invites.

Green room invites are given to the top prospects for each year's draft and presidents or general managers of NBA teams are given a chance to vote on the top 25 players they think will be selected first. Most players who are given a green room invite are selected in the first round of the draft.

Out of the 25 players invited last season to the green room, 24 were selected in the first round of the draft. The only player that wasn't selected in the first round was Jaden Hardy, who was selected 37th overall by the Sacramento Kings and later traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

A majority of players who are given an invite to the green room accept the invitation. Iowa's Kris Murray was given an invitation to the green room but declined to watch the draft from home with his family. Murray is projected as a mid-late first-round selection. His brother, Keegan, was selected by the Kings with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Players invited to 2023 NBA Draft green room

Players who have been given an invite to the green room with their ranking on the CBS Sports Big Board.