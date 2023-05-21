The Eastern Conference finals shifts venues when the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 at the Kaseya Center on Sunday evening. The Heat have control of the series after taking both games on the road. On Friday, Miami topped Boston 111-105. Guards Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tyler Herro (hand) will be remain sidelined for the Heat.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 156 NBA picks, he is 102-53-1 against the spread, returning $3,471 for $100 players.

Now, Severance has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -3.5

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 213.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Miami +135, Boston -160

MIA: The Heat are 4-0 ATS in their last four Sunday games

BOS: The Celtics are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss

Why the Heat can cover



Forward Jimmy Butler plays with tremendous energy and tenacity. Butler is an outstanding two-way force with a reliable mid-range jumper. The six-time All-Star has a knack for getting to the rim and causing havoc in the passing lanes. Butler leads the squad in scoring (31.1), assists (5.6), and steals (2.2) thus far in the postseason. In the Game 2 win, he totaled 27 points, eight boards, six assists, and three steals.

Forward Caleb Martin provides Miami with a dependable scoring threat off the bench. Martin is a productive passer, defender, and rebounder. The Nevada product is third on the team in points (12.2) in the playoffs, with 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. On Friday, he racked up a playoff-high 25 points and four boards.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum continues to be a smooth three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Tatum owns an explosive first step with a great face-up game. The four-time All-Star also contributes on the glass to secure rebounds. Tatum is first on the team in both points (28.7) and rebounds (10.5) in the postseason. In Game 2, he finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

Center Robert Williams III is an athletic and versatile big man. Williams III has a lengthy wingspan and finishes above the rim with ease. The Texas A&M product plays with superb instincts and will outhustle opposing players. He's scored at least 13 points in back-to-back games without missing a shot in either contest. On Friday, Williams III recorded 13 points, three rebounds, and two blocks.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

Severance is leaning Over on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back.

