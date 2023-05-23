The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night with a chance to secure a spot in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat have dominated Boston throughout this series, logging a blowout 128-102 win on Sunday. Guards Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tyler Herro (hand) are out for the Heat.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.

Heat vs. Celtics: Heat -1.5

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 216 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Heat -120, Celtics +100

MIA: Heat are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS win

BOS: Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth scorer. Tatum has the skillset to score from all three levels on the floor and owns a quick first step. The Duke product also secures boards consistently. Tatum is first on the team in points (27.8) and rebounds (10.5) during the 2023 NBA playoffs. In Game 2, Tatum finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Marcus Smart is a feisty, two-way force in the backcourt. Smart owns outstanding instincts and quick feet to create havoc defensively. The 29-year-old also does a solid job setting teammates up. Smart averages 14.6 points and 1.1 steals with a team-high 5.5 assists per game during the playoffs. In Game 1, he totaled 13 points and 11 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is an exceptional playmaker. Butler has a knack for getting into the lane and uses his reliable mid-range jumper to keep defenders guessing. The Marquette product is first on the squad in points (29.9), assists (5.6) and steals (2.2) in the playoffs. On May 17, Butler dropped 35 points, seven assists and six steals.

Center Bam Adebayo is an athletic force in the lane. Adebayo has been bullying his way to the rim and has been a menace on the glass. The-25-year-old leads the team in rebounds (9.2) along with 18.1 points and 3.9 assists per contest during the postseason. He's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games. In Game 2, Adebayo logged 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. See which team to pick here.

