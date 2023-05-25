The 2023 Eastern Conference finals shift back to the TD Garden as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Thursday night. The Celtics had their backs against the wall after falling down 0-3 in the series. On Tuesday, Boston topped Miami 116-99 to keep the series alive. The Celtics must defend their home court to keep their season going and have a chance at becoming the first team in NBA history to erase a 0-3 series deficit in the playoffs.

The game from TD Garden in Boston will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Now, Severance has set its sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics: Celtics -8.5

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Miami +250, Boston -320

MIA: Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss

BOS: Celtics are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 Thursday games

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler continues to be the best player on the court for Miami. Butler has the instincts and grit to find his spots on the floor with consistently. The six-time All-Star owns a reliable jumper with good playmaking ability. He's leading the team in points (29.9), assists (5.6) and steals (2.1) during the 2023 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Butler finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is a force in the frontcourt. Adebayo can finish with either hand at the basket and will rise above the rim for slams. The Kentucky product also rebounds extremely well. He's currently leading the team in boards (8.9) with 17.6 points per game in the postseason. In Game 2, Adebayo totaled 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum has been a fantastic scoring threat. Tatum uses his size and handles to create space from defenders at any level on the court. The four-time All-Star offers tremendous rebounding ability in the frontcourt. Tatum leads the team in both points (28.1) and rebounds (10.5) in the postseason. In Game 4, he racked up 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Derrick White is a smooth playmaker in the backcourt. White offers Boston a consistent and dependable shooter on the perimeter. The Colorado product is averaging 12.6 points and two assists per game while shooting 45% from downtown. He has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in four straight games. On Tuesday, White had 16 points, two steals and went 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

