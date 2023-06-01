The Miami Heat travel to Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals to secure their first NBA Finals trip. Meanwhile, Miami went through a grueling seven-game series against the Boston Celtics to advance. The Nuggets are 8-0 at home during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Tipoff from Ball Arena is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 9-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 162 NBA picks, he is 106-55-1 against the spread, returning $3,599 for $100 players.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nuggets:

Heat vs. Nuggets: Denver -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 219 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -400, Miami +310

MIA: The Heat are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS win

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's supporting cast has stepped up to help Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Forward Michael Porter Jr. is an athletic three-level scorer. Porter Jr. creates looks for himself while utilizing his catch-and-shoot ability to play off-ball. The Missouri product has long arms that allow him to snag boards. Porter Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds per game during the playoffs. In his last contest, he had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Forward Aaron Gordon provides Denver with another springy force in the frontcourt. Gordon is able to soar above the rim with ease for dunks and rebounds. Additionally, the Arizona product is always cutting to the basket for easy looks. Gordon logs 13 points and 5.5 boards per game. In Game 4 against the Lakers, he amassed 22 points, six boards and five assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler continues to dominate for the Heat. Butler is relentless in getting to the basket. The six-time All-Star also has a knack for getting his teammates involved. Butler is first on the squad in points (28.5), assists (5.7) and steals (2.1) during the playoffs. In the closeout win over the Celtics, he had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Forward Caleb Martin has been lights out for this group. Martin owns a reliable jumper to stretch the floor and thrives with the ball in his hands. The Nevada product is third on the team in scoring (14.1) with 5.7 rebounds off the bench in the playoffs. Martin has recorded 20-plus point double-doubles in back-to-back games. On Monday, he notched 26 points and 10 boards.

How to make Nuggets vs. Heat picks

Severance is leaning Under on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Heat vs. Nuggets, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert who has returned $3,599 to $100 players over his last 162 NBA picks, and find out.