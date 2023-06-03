The Miami Heat travel to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Sunday. The Nuggets defended their home court and secured a 1-0 series lead on Thursday, beating Miami 104-93. The Heat are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up loss. In contrast, the Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up win of more than 10 points.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 8 p.m. ET. Denver is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nuggets:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -8.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -385, Miami +300

MIA: Heat are 5-0 ATS in their last five Sunday games

DEN: Nuggets are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is a dominant force for the Nuggets. Jokic has outstanding court vision and is an elite playmaker. The two-time MVP is also a versatile finisher in the lane and can stretch the floor. Jokic is leading the squad in scoring (29.8), rebounds (13.1) and assists (10.5) during the playoffs. In the Game 1 victory, he finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has been a consistent role player on the floor. Porter Jr. owns a sweet-shooting stroke while also being a sound rebounder. The Missouri product is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and shoots 38% from downtown. He's recorded three straight double-doubles. In his last contest, Porter Jr. registered 14 points and 13 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo continues to be a powerful presence. Adebayo has a nice touch around the rim and can knock down a mid-range jumper with ease. The Kentucky product constantly fights on the glass and plays terrific defense. Adebayo is putting up 17.3 points with a team-high 9.4 boards per game. In Game 1, he totaled 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Guard Gabe Vincent is a solid scoring option in the backcourt. Vincent uses his handles and reliable jump shot to space the floor. The 26-year-old is able to find open teammates and set up quality shots. Vincent is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists per contest. On Thursday, he racked up 19 points, five assists and went 5-of-10 from 3-point land. See which team to pick here.

Severance is leaning Under on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back.

