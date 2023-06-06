Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals will get underway on Wednesday night when the Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets. After falling in Game 1, the Heat bounced back to secure a victory in Game 2. On Sunday evening, Miami logged a 111-108 road win over the Nuggets to even the series 1-1. Tyler Herro (hand) is still sidelined for Miami.

The game from Kaseya Center in Miami will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -2.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -150, Miami +126

MIA: Heat are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games

DEN: Nuggets are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 Wednesday games

Why the Heat can cover

Guard Gabe Vincent has been a valuable piece for the Heat this postseason. Vincent owns a secure jumper with great shooting range. The 26-year-old uses his quick handles to break down defenders. He is third on the team in scoring (13.9) with 3.9 assists per game while shooting 41% from downtown during the 2023 NBA playoffs. Vincent has scored at least 15 points in six of his last eight games. In Game 2, he notched 23 points, three assists and went 4-of-6 from three.

Center Bam Adebayo is such a quick and strong playmaker. Adebayo finishes with force above the rim and plays lights-out defense. The Kentucky product is also a willing passer. He leads the team in rebounds (9.4) along with 17.5 points and 3.9 assists per game. On Sunday, Adebayo finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to be a versatile and impactful force. Jokic's court vision is exceptional and he thrives on the glass as a rebounder. Additionally, the two-time MVP can score from all three levels. He's first on the squad in points (30.4), rebounds (12.9) and assists (10.1). In the Game 2 loss, Jokic tallied 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon is an athletic, high-flying threat in the frontcourt. Gordon does a great job cutting to the rim and is a solid rebounder. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. In Game 1, he racked up 16 points and six boards. He's also scored at least 16 points in two of his last three games. See which team to pick here.

