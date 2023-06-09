Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals has the Denver Nuggets traveling to take on the Miami Heat on Friday night. Denver took care of business on the road in Game 3, securing a 109-94 win on Wednesday night. The Nuggets have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this contest. Tyler Herro (hand) remains out for the Heat.

The game from Kaseya Center in Miami will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat: Denver -3.5

Nuggets vs. Heat Over-Under: 210.5 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Denver -165, Miami +140

MIA: Heat are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 games following an ATS loss

DEN: Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games



Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic thrives each time he touches the floor. Jokic is remarkable as a facilitator and rebounder while being a superb scorer. The two-time MVP has such a soft touch around the rim with a smooth perimeter jumper. Jokic is averaging a team-high 30.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game during the postseason. In Game 3, he had a triple-double of 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray has been sensational as he uses his ball handles and craftiness to create space from defenders. The Kentucky product is able to stretch the floor and be a knockdown shooter on the outside. He ranks second on the team in points (27.4) and assists (6.8) this postseason. In his last outing, Murray totaled 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Murray and Jokic are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to record 30-point triple-doubles in the same game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is tasked with many different roles for Miami. Adebayo is a relentless defender with quick and active hands. The 25-year-old excels at scoring in the lane due to his strength at the rim. Adebayo is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. On Wednesday, he amassed 22 points and 17 boards.

Forward Jimmy Butler plays at a high level on both ends. Butler is able to consistently get to his spots on the floor, has a knack for creating contact, and also sets his teammates up for quality looks. Butler leads the squad in points (27.3), assists (5.8), and steals (1.8) in the playoffs. In Game 3, Butler finished with 28 points and four assists. See which team to pick here.

