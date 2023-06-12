A pivotal Game 5 battle in the 2023 NBA Finals has the Denver Nuggets hosting the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Nuggets have a chance to secure their first ever NBA title with a victory at home. In Game 4, Denver topped the Heat 108-95. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tyler Herro (hand) remain out for the Heat.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 9-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 208.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 208.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -400, Miami +310

MIA: The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games following an ATS loss

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why the Nuggets can cover



Center Nikola Jokic is playing at an extremely efficient level. Jokic has consistently impacted the game as a scorer, rebounder, and facilitator. The two-time MVP always looks composed on the court. Jokic leads the team in points (30.1), rebounds (13.3), and assists (9.8) in the 2023 NBA playoffs. He has recorded two triple-doubles in this series. In Game 3, Jokic tallied 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon has been making his presence felt as well. Gordon is playing terrific defense while constantly attacking the lane. The Arizona product is hovering around the basket and finishes with force at the rim. Gordon is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the postseason. In Game 4, he finished with 27 points, seven boards, and six assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is a relentless threat in the frontcourt. Adebayo has the skill set to handle the rock, defend multiple positions with ease, and be an effective passer. The Kentucky product absorbs contact in the paint due to his strong frame. Adebayo is averaging a team-high 9.8 rebounds with 17.8 points per game in the playoffs. In Game 4, he totaled 22 points and 17 boards.

Forward Jimmy Butler is the clear leader for the Heat. Butler will be aggressive and attack downhill. The six-time All-Star can score in the mid-range area due to his smooth jumper and fadeaways. He also does a good job getting his teammates involved. Butler is leading the team in scoring (27.2), assists (5.9), and steals (1.7) in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In the Game 4 loss, he racked up 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. See which team to pick here.

