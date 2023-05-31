The 2023 NBA Finals are here. The Denver Nuggets had to wait a week to learn their opponent, but they found out Monday night that the Miami Heat will be joining them to play for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Heat became just the second No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals as they completed their upset of the Boston Celtics on Monday in Game 7. The Heat were up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals before losing three straight games and then winning Game 7 on the road.

The Nuggets did not have the same sort of drama in the West. Denver swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals, winning Game 4 on May 22. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will certainly have the rest advantage before the 2023 NBA Finals tip off on Thursday. They also have home-court advantage as Denver won nine more regular-season games than Miami.

Below is the info we know right know about the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC.

2023 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 : Heat at Nuggets - Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets - Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 2 : Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* - if necessary)

And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.

NBA Finals history

2022 : Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry

: Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry 2021 : Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 : Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James

: Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James 2019 : Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2018 : Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant 2017 : Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant 2016 : Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

: Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James 2015 : Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala

: Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala 2014 : Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2013: Heat over Spurs in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

Can Jokic, Jamal Murray or Jimmy Butler get their names on that list? Jokic is a heavy favorite to win Finals MVP (-325 per Caesars Sportsbook), and the Nuggets are heavy favorites in the series (-380). But if the Heat have proven anything in the last six weeks, it's not to count out the No. 8 seed.

