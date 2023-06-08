Those who witnesses Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday saw a first -- and not just an NBA Finals first, or even only a postseason first. They witnessed an NBA history first. Never before in the 76-year history of the league had a pair of teammates recorded a 30-point triple-double in the same contest. Yes, the Denver Nuggets handily won the game, defeating the host Miami Heat, 109-94, to take a 2-1 series lead, but the story of the night was Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scoring 30 points while also collecting at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Either of the specific stat lines of the Nuggets' two stars -- 32-21-10 and 34-10-10 for Jokic and Murray, respectively -- would have been stellar on its own, but the fact that both players combined to do it on the same floor on the same night is one-of-one feat. And yet despite that effort, the Heat managed to cut the Nuggets' advantage to single digits in the fourth quarter, the frame that Miami had done most of its damage in the first two games of the series.
With the road win, the Nuggets managed to retake the home court advantage in the series, and the team now finds itself two wins away from the franchise's first NBA title. Game 4 also will be in Miami on Friday, and Game 5 moves back to Denver on Monday night.
Below is all the info for the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free).
2023 NBA Finals schedule
- Game 1: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)
- Game 2: Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap)
- Game 3: Nuggets 109, Heat 94 (recap)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
- Game 5: Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
- Game 6: Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*
- Game 7: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*
(* - if necessary)
And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.
NBA Finals history
- 2022: Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry
- 2021: Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- 2020: Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James
- 2019: Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard
- 2018: Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant
- 2017: Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant
- 2016: Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James
- 2015: Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala
- 2014: Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard
- 2013: Heat over Spurs in seven games | MVP: LeBron James
